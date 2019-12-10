Hasan Minhaj's interaction with a critic sums up the 'Indian political discourse in 2019'

This critic of Hasan's turned a fan -- instantly -- and approached the comedian for a picture.

Comic Hasan Minhaj's recent interaction with a critic is an exemplar of how the political discourse has been in the year 2019. It so happened that Minhaj was conversing with people from Asian communities in the US -- for his interview series on Netflix 'Patriot Act' -- when he was interrupted by a man.

The man was apparently a fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's. He called Hasan an "anti-Indian", exclaiming, "Hasan, you are an anti-Indian man. You are not respecting our Indian, Hasan! Modi! Go Modi! I know you are from Sacramento. I am ashamed to say that you are from Sacramento."

For the unversed, Sacramento is the capital of California -- where Hasan was born.

Hasan was graceful enough to walk up to the man. He said, "Come on, we're brothers. We're brothers."

The man, however, continued with his tirade, and said, "You should respect Modi, India and Hindus."

What happened next was hilarious.

This critic of Hasan's turned a fan -- instantly -- and approached the comedian for a picture.

"Yeah, I just want to take a picture man. Even though we have a difference in opinion, he is a good guy," the man said.

Hasan then -- and quite understandably at that -- captioned the video, "Indian political discourse in 2019."

Indian political discourse in 2019. pic.twitter.com/RdQkP7WwlT — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) December 9, 2019

