Why Buying iPhone 13 over Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 makes sense

Should you buy an Apple iPhone 13 or Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3?

I know many of you must have been going through the same confusion and wondering, which one is a better bid at the price point. We brought a detailed comparison story for you to understand which handset is a better bid for money and style quo in the present time and why.

Apple iPhone 13 is available at a price tag of Rs. 74,900 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available at Rs. 84,999. Both the handsets are available on Amazon India, and we compared both the handsets on the basis of display, looks, ease of use, storage, connectivity, camera, and performance.

DISPLAY

Apple iPhone 13 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 6.1 inch 6.7 inch

PROCESSOR

Apple iPhone 13 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

OPERATING SYSTEM

Apple iPhone 13 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 iOS v15 Android v11

RAM

Apple iPhone 13 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 6GB 8GB

STORAGE

Apple iPhone 13 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 three variants- 64GB / 128GB / 256GB 256GB

CAMERA

Apple iPhone 13 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Front Camera: 12 MP with Retina Flash Front Camera: 10 MP Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.6 Wide Angle) + 12 MP (f/2.4 Ultra Wide) with autofocus Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.7, 27mm wide) + 12 MP (f/2.2, ultrawide) camera

BATTERY CAPACITY AND LIFE

Apple iPhone 13 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Non-Removable Li-ion Battery 3300mAh

FAST CHARGING

Apple iPhone 13 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Fast charging 20W, 50% in 30 min​ Fast battery charging, 45W

SIM

Apple iPhone 13 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Nano+Nano SIM​ Nano-SIM, eSIM

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

Apple iPhone 13 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Rs. 74,900​ Rs. 84,999

TECHNOLOGY

Apple iPhone 13 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Super Retina XDR OLED Foldable Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colours Cover display: Super AMOLED

CONCLUSION

Apple needs no introduction when it comes to security and data protection, all thanks to iOS which is considered to be the most secured operating system in the present time.

Unfortunately, Android has not yet received that trust from customers across the country. Android is majorly targeted by hackers as the OS powers so many mobile devices at the present time. The global usage of Android OS makes it more tempting for cybercriminals who are prone to the risk of malware and viruses that these cyber criminals release on the internet.

This is a high time when people should be aware of buying a secured device when they are investing around 70000 to 90000 in a smartphone. So, if you are willing to get a Z Flip 3 smartphone over Apple iPhone 13, the security of your data will be one of the biggest concerns that you might face and be worried about.

Also, the comfort of usage is missing when we talk of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone, the reason being the large display, which cannot be easily operated with one hand. Also, the handset is fragile enough as the flip hinge might make it less sturdy. There are chances that one might accidentally drop the device and break it into 2 pieces, but iPhone would still stand tall in one piece even when dropped.

So, if you want a retro look in today’s time, then Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the best- with a huge screen size which will give a tablet look and might be uncomfortable for single hand and swift usage.

Choose wisely. Happy Shopping!