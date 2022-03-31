WhatsApp voice messages gets 6 new features

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: FREEPIK Whatsapp

WhatsApp has added a number of new features to voice messaging which is claimed to give an improved experience to the user. These features are already available for iOS and are now rolling out for more android and iOS users.

WhatsApp said that people are using voice messages very frequently and further claims that the feature has been protected by end-to-end encryption.

Below are the new features of the platform:

Out of Chat Playback

Initially, the users were not having permission to read messages in the notification bar like we used to do with the chats. But with this feature added, now users can multitask and listen to the voice messages without opening the entire chant message window.

Fast Playback on Forwarded Messages

The speed of voice message can now be played up from 1.5 or 2 times the speed

Draft preview

Sending and then checking, and then deleting if you spoke something unwanted- this is not a concern anymore as Whatsapp has added a review option for the voice note before sending it to the concerned person

Pause Voice Messages while Recording

This is certainly new and this is something I personally like- now users can pause the recording and then resume doing the needful accordingly. WhatsApp mentioned in a statement, "When recording a voice message, you can now pause the recording and resume when ready, in case you're interrupted or need to gather your thoughts."

Waveform Visualisation

This feature gives users a visual representation of the sound of the voice message before sharing. This feature enables record recording, with the draft Preview tool with which users could listen to their voice notes before sending them to the contact.

Remember Playback

Whatsapp has mentioned, "If you pause when listening to a voice message, you can pick up where you left off when you return to the chat."

Although some of the above features are already out, few will be rolled out in the coming weeks, as per the reports.

This is to mention that some of these features are noticeably available in Telegram as well. Although the voice note message feature was introduced by WhatsApp in 2013, and eventually the company has been upgrading the app and features to make it more flexible and usable to the users.