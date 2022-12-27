USB Type-C charger soon to be mandatory in India: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY USB-C Type

To benefit consumers and reduce electronic waste, the Government of India has made a major change in the charger used while charging mobiles. They have asked the mobile manufacturers to use the same USB Type-C charging port for all types of phones and smartphones. The government has finalized the day of its implementation.

What did the government order say?

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has released standards for USB Type-C charging ports that will be used for mobile phones, smartphones and tablets in the country. Rohit Kumar Singh, Consumer Affairs Secretary has claimed that the companies have almost agreed to adopt the USB Type-C as the charging port for all smartphones, tablets and laptops. The government will further implement this order by December 2024.

The European Parliament has already implemented the orders in June 2023

The European Parliament passed an order back in June 2023, where they stated that by the end of 2024 all consumer electronics- Android and iOS (iPhones and AirPods) will be using USB Type-C as their standard charging port. And further, in 2026, this rule could be implemented on laptops as well.

Separate charger not required

Under the new rules, consumers will no longer need a separate charger whenever they buy a new device (smartphone, earbuds, tablets and more), as they will be able to use a single charger for the entire category of small and mid-sized portable devices.

Regardless of their manufacturer, all new mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld video-game consoles and laptops are rechargeable via cable and support 100 watts of charging, and will be equipped with a compulsory USB Type-C port.

Charging speed will be the same across all the devices

All devices that support USB C-Type fast charging will have the same charging speed, enabling the users to charge their devices at the same speed from any compatible company charger.

Latest Technology News