5 Best Fast Charging Powerbanks Under Rs. 2000

Powerbanks under Rs. 2000

Powerbank is one of the most demanded products in today’s time. If you are mostly travelling and work around the clock and your phone is the only source of communication that helps in coordination and management, then having a power bank is certainly a necessity.

But there are so many brands, which tend to confuse a buyer at times. Here we bring to you an elaborative list of the best fast charging power banks under Rs. 2000/- which could be bought from Amazon.in.

Mi Power Bank 3i with 20,000 mAh capacity at Rs 1799 (Amazon India)

With a battery capacity of 20,000mAh, Mi Powerbank 3i is capable to charge 4 devices with a battery capacity of 4000 mAh. The power bank supports 18W fast charging via triple output ports. The power bank comes with 12 layer circuit protection to keep the devices safe from short circuits. The power bank further comes to switch a smart power management feature to use the power efficiently. Indeed a perfect fit for those who prefer to travel long-distance and have to keep up with multiple gadgets’ battery life.

URBN 20,000 mAh Super Fast Charging Power Bank at Rs 1449 (Amazon India)

With the capacity of 20,000mAh, URBN’s powerbank can juice up around 3-4 devices with 3000mAh to 4500 mAh easily. The powerbank comes with two ports - micro USB and Type-C port. The power bank supports fast charging and can get fully charged within 5 hours by using a 22.5W adapter and is supported by Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.

Realme 20,000 mAh Power Bank at Rs. 1699 (Amazon India)

The Realme power bank with 20000mAh capacity is claimed to come with two way fast charging support. The powerbank comes with up to 18W charging muscles and could be charged by using a USB-C port. Users can charge up to three devices simultaneously as the powerbank comes with 2 USB-A ports and 1 USB-C port.

Redmi 20,000 mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank at Rs. 1599 (Amazon India)

The Redmi powerbank with 20,000mAh capacity claims to charge a device with a 4000mAh battery 3.5 times. Supported by 18W fast charging output, the device comes with dual ports with a micro USB support and a Type-C slot. Built with good quality along with an anti-slip edge texture, the powerbank offers a handy and sturdy appearance too. Also, the device has been protected with 12 layers of circuit protection which is capable to save it from short-circuit, over-voltage, over-current, over charge etc.

Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro Black 10,000 mAh for Rs. 1399 (Amazon India)

This compact power bank from Xiaomi supports 22.5W fast charging capabilities and comes with a triple output port along with a dual input port (micro USB and Type-C, both). The device comes with two way fast charging and is protected with 12 layers of the circuit to make it safer to use at any point in time. The powerbank comes with an anti-skid finish with a good grip and could be carried in a hand or a pocket easily.