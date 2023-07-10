OPPO launches Reno10 series and Enco Air3 Pro in India: Price, availability and more

Follow us on Image Source : OPPO OPPO Reno10 series

OPPO has introduced its latest additions to the Reno series in India by launching Reno10 Pro+ 5G, Reno10 Pro 5G, and Reno10 5G. The new smartphones come packed with innovative OPPO technologies, including BHE for long battery life, SUPERVOOC fast charging, and the Dynamic Computing Engine for multitasking. The Reno10 Pro+ 5G and Reno10 Pro 5G have been priced at Rs 54,999 and Rs 39,999 respectively. Also, the company has unveiled its newest True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds- the Enco Air3 Pro which has been launched at a price tag of Rs 4,999.

Reno10 Pro+ 5G: Specifications

The Reno10 Pro+ 5G boasts a 120Hz 6.74-inch OLED 10-bit colour display and has Dragontrail Star 2 glass for protection. Its camera module features a two-tone design, incorporating scratch-resistant glass and aluminium for durability. With a Gorilla Glass 5 back panel, available in Glossy Purple and Silvery Grey, the handset offers a sleek and stylish design which is equipped with a periscope design. It comes with a high-resolution 64MP telephoto portrait camera for low-light settings, delivering natural optical bokeh and background compression. The device also features a 50MP ultra-clear main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle snapper, and a 32MP front camera for stunning photography.

Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, the Reno10 Pro+ 5G supports a 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging technology and comes with a 4,700mAh battery.

Reno10 Pro 5G: Specifications

The Reno10 Pro 5G shares a similar design language with the Reno10 Pro+ 5G and offers a 120Hz 6.7-inch OLED 3D curved screen. It is equipped with a triple camera setup, including a 50MP ultra-clear main camera, a 32MP telephoto portrait camera with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle snapper. The device features a Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC for powerful performance and reduced power consumption. With an 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging technology and a 4,600mAh battery, it provides users with extended usage.

Reno10 5G: Specifications

The Reno10 5G showcases an ultra-slim body and a 120Hz 6.7-inch AMOLED display for an immersive viewing experience. Its camera system comprises a 64MP ultra-clear main camera, a 32MP telephoto portrait camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 32MP selfie camera. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, it offers reliable performance and features a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC charging.

Enco Air3 Pro: Specifications

OPPO's Enco Air3 Pro TWS earbuds offer superior audio quality with noise cancellation and high-definition sound. The earbuds feature OPPO Alive audio for spatial surround sound and Golden Sound 2.0, which customizes the sound profile based on individual ear canal characteristics. With IP55 dust and water resistance, the Enco Air3 Pro is ideal for outdoor activities and provides up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge.

