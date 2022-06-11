Follow us on Image Source : NETFLIX Netflix brings in new games based on popular TV shows- Know more

Netflix has recently announced to bring in new set of games on their platfrom. The new gaming service have been tied up with some popular TV shows like 'The Queens Gambit,' 'Too Hot To Handle', 'Shadow and Bone' and 'Money Heist'.

At present, Netflix has been offering 22 games and has planed to bring in 50 titles by the end of this year.

At the 'Geeked Week' event this week, the company unveiled first looks about upcoming games, ranging from games-inspired series like The Cuphead Show! and Sonic Prime to a long list of new mobile games.

In an official statement, Netflix stated: "It will double our current catalog to approximately 50 titles by the end of 2022. Get ready to step into the world of your favourite Netflix series and films with games such as La Casa de Papel and The Queen's Gambit Chess."

Dragon Age: Absolution' is a role-playing video game that is being adapted as an animated series at Netflix.

Shadow and Bone: Destinies' is a new single-player mobile game based on the fan-favourite series.

La Casa De Papel' is a single-player action-adventure game based on the hit series Money Heist', in which players crack safes, pick locks and help rob a casino in Monaco -- all to help an old friend of the Professor's.

The Queen's Gambit Chess' is "the ultimate game of chess".

The game, lets you take lessons, play puzzles and matches, and compete against online competitors or familiar faces from the award-winning limited series, said Netflix.

Netflix recently acquired Finland-based Next Games, developer of hugely popular Stranger Things and Walking Dead games, for $72 million as the streaming giant aims to build out gaming content for its users.

Netflix, which has nearly 221.6 million paid memberships in over 190 countries, in September last year announced the acquisition of video game creator Night School Studio.

Inputs from IANS