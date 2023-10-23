Instagram's sticker creation feature lets you personalize your content with customized photo stickers

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Instagram

Instagram is in the process of testing a new feature called ‘sticker creation’, enabling users to transform their photos into customized stickers for use in Reels or Stories. Instagram's head, Adam Mosseri, demonstrated the functionality through a video shared on his broadcast channel.

About the new Instagram sticker creation

According to Mosseri, "We're testing a way for you to turn photos into custom stickers to use in reels and stories. You can create stickers from your own photos in your camera roll, or from eligible images you see on Instagram."

This feature can identify the main subject of a photo, remove the background, and generate a stand-alone sticker that can be placed over other content. However, it is currently in the testing phase and hasn't been made available to all users.

While the sticker creation feature remains in the testing phase and has not been rolled out universally, it showcases Instagram's efforts to make content creation and engagement more dynamic and personalized. The ability to create custom stickers from photos offers users an additional creative tool for storytelling in Reels and Stories.

Instagram feature: Polls in the comments section

Furthermore, Instagram is experimenting with a new feature that will soon allow select users to create polls within the comments section of their posts. This provides content creators with an additional avenue to boost engagement with their audience. Mosseri announced this testing phase on his broadcast channel, emphasizing that these polls can be added to comments on regular feed posts and Reels.

These innovations demonstrate Instagram's commitment to continually enhancing the platform and providing users with fresh, interactive features.

Likewise, the introduction of polls within the comments section offers content creators a new way to interact with their audience, gather feedback, and understand their followers' preferences better. This engagement-boosting feature aligns with Instagram's broader strategy to keep its user base engaged and interested in the platform.

Instagram’s plan and vision

These experiments underscore Instagram's commitment to remaining at the forefront of social media innovation by exploring fresh ideas and functionalities that enhance the overall user experience. These features, once rolled out widely, could potentially contribute to making Instagram a more dynamic and interactive platform for its massive user base.

