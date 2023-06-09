Instagram faces another outage, leaving users wondering: What's the Issue?

Friday, June 09, 2023
     
Instagram is down again: Another outrage hit the world as the photo and reel-sharing platfrom became unresponsive for several users across the world. This is the second time within 30 days that the platfrom faced the issue.

Saumya Nigam New Delhi Updated on: June 09, 2023 11:19 IST
Image Source : FILE Is Instagram down again? What is wrong?

As per the reports, a technical glitch disrupted the services of the Meta-owned photo-sharing platform, Instagram on Thursday, resulting in an outage for numerous users worldwide. Twitter became a platform for people to express their frustration, considering this was the second instance in the span of 15 days where Instagram experienced a prolonged outage. Users encountered error messages on the app, including prompts such as 'sorry, couldn't refresh feed' and 'something went wrong'.

As per the Downdetector, the global outrage tracking platform even showed the graph where multiple cities of India which were affected. Today, (on Friday morning), a number of users reported experiencing difficulties with Instagram and turned to Twitter as an outlet to express their frustration creatively, resorting to humorous memes. 

Image Source : DOWNDETECTORInstagram Down- Downdetector

Many users expressed their frustration on Twitter with hilarious memes and posts, showcasing how annoyed they are with the outrage.

The last Instagram Outage was in May 2023- What happened?

Just a few weeks ago, the social media platform experienced a recent outage, which impacted a significant number of users. Approximately 100,000 users were affected in the US, while 56,000 users in the UK also faced disruption during that incident in May.

ALSO READ: This LED Bulb runs without electricity: Here are the details

This incident marked the second outage within the month of May alone. Earlier, on May 18, users across the United States and neighbouring regions experienced frustration when the Meta-owned platform encountered another significant downtime.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Channels for broadcast messages launched: Know how it works

