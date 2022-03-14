Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: GOOGLE STADIA Google Stadia reportedly adding 6 new games

Google is reportedly planning to add six new games to Stadia.

So far, in 2022, Google Stadia has added 12 new games. In 2021, the search engine giant delivered 107 to Stadia, and the company promises at least 100 new games during this calendar year, reports 9To5Google.

Google last week revealed three big new titles coming to Stadia.

Firstly, and most exciting, is that Cities: Skylines will be arriving on Stadia sometime this spring. Overcooked: All You Can Eat will bring the entire Overcooked series to Stadia in April.

Google confirmed that Mad Streets will be releasing on Stadia soon.

Google has been gradually adding features to Stadia over the past two years since its launch, including a new 30-minute game trial for "Hello Engineer" recently.

The tech giant is also allowing Stadia players to join multiplayer games without needing an invite. This basic feature is available on most console platforms and PC launchers, but it has taken Google nearly two years to add it to Stadia.

Meanwhile, Google has announced to shut down its in-house Stadia game development division, as it sees a great adoption of its technology by third-party developers and publishers to create world-class games.