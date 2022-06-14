Tuesday, June 14, 2022
     
Google Maps Update: Now see your estimated toll charges on your app

Google announced to add the toll charges feature and points in Google Maps in April this year. Finally, the feature is operational in many countries where the update started to appear in the Android as well as the iOS devices.  

Google Maps, Toll charges, tech news, new feature
Google Maps have got a new updated feature which enables the user to check the estimated amount of toll charges. 

Google has stated that the user will have to pay the tolls which are given on the driving route which will start to appear in the Android as well as the iOS apps of Google Maps.

 
Furthermore, the Android Police has reportedly witnessed the new feature already working on the platform- showing the toll prices that have started appearing on the app while navigating the route. 

Some of the users have yet not received the update on their platform, but the feature has started to operate on a number of the devices, as per the reports. 

This new feature of showing the toll fare was first announced by Google in April 2022.

Google has stated that the new feature which displays the toll pricing is based on “trusted information from local tolling authorities.” The new feature of Google Maps takes toll passes and time of day into account when calculating the total cost. 

Also, the app has a toggle to ‘avoid tolls’ which will help the user to calculate the routes. Google Maps was previously used to alert the users when the toll was payable overall a journey, but not calculate what that toll might amount to.

As per Google, the new feature is available for “nearly 2000” toll roads in the US, India, Indonesia and Japan for all the Android and iOS handset users. 

Google has further stated that they will incorporate their operations in furthermore countries soon.

 

 

