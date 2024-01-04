Google Maps introduces WhatsApp-like live location sharing feature: Here's how to use it?

Thursday, January 04, 2024
     
Google Maps has recently rolled out a new feature which is very similar to popular instant messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram- enabling users to share live locations with friends and family.

Updated on: January 04, 2024
Google Maps

Google Maps, the navigation app has recently rolled out a new feature which is very similar to WhatsApp and Telegram. This new feature will enable the users to share their live location with friends and family. It will further allow them to share preferences, including the duration and additional details like battery status and the estimated time of arrival during navigation. 

How to share live locations by using Google Maps?

  • Open Google Maps 
  • Now tap on the profile icon in the top right corner
  • Select 'Location Sharing' 
  • There, tap on 'Share Location' to choose the sharing duration and then you can generate a shareable link
  • To stop sharing, tap 'Sharing via link' and press 'Stop.'

Versatile sharing beyond the app

Google Maps enables users to share their location not only within the app but also through other apps which are used for conversations. This is a must to mention that the app does work even when the 'Location History' is disabled.

Three key points to note

  • The new feature is not available for children who are using Google Maps, under the age of 13 in India.
  • It does not support Google Workspace domain accounts
  • Google Maps Go platform does not have access to this feature.

About Google Map

Google Maps is one of the pre-installed apps on most Android devices which is a preferred choice for many iOS users, The new live location-sharing feature on the platform proves the versatility for those who are seeking broader sharing options.

