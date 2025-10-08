Google Gemini retro AI image for girls: Top prompts to create polaroid-style portraits The retro saree trend is everywhere, but if you're looking to explore new styles, check out these top Gemini prompts for girls to create unique Polaroid-style portraits.

New Delhi:

Google Gemini AI has become a sensation since the introduction of the Nano Banana tool in its Gemini Flash 2.5 chatbot. This powerful tool lets users generate images with uncanny, real-life accuracy, and people are flocking to it to create unique images with various backgrounds, settings, colours, and styles. From the recently viral retro AI saree images to stunning portraiture, the creative possibilities are endless.

If you love the retro aesthetic and want to create something uniquely yours, here are the top prompts to help you generate beautiful Polaroid-style portraits of yourself.

How to Create an AI Image with Gemini

Before you dive into the prompts, here's a quick guide on how to use the feature:

Access Gemini: Install the Google Gemini app on your smartphone or visit the Google AI Studio website.

Find the Tool: Look for the option to create a Nano Banana image within the chat interface.

Enter Your Prompt: Type your descriptive command (prompt) into the input area.

Upload Your Reference: Click or tap the '+' icon next to the command input area to upload the photo you want to transform into a Polaroid portrait.

Generate: Hit the 'Run' or 'Ctrl + Enter' button.

Top prompt for girls to create polaroid-style portraits

To generate stunning, vintage-style Polaroid portraits, focus on including keywords that describe the look, feel, and specific retro details you want.

Prompt 1:

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Prompt 1 image

From the uploaded image, create 4 Polaroid-style portraits in a clean collage, white frames. Authentic retro film look: faded tones, pastel, creamy whites, film grain, dust, scratches, dreamy morning light. Subject in blue jeans and white t-shirt with red lipstick on, messy wavy long hair, natural candid vibe. Mix of thoughtful gazes, gentle waves, hand in hair, leaning against wall. Make her look slim. The girl image is uploaded as reference image and the face must remain exactly the same as in the provided reference photo, with no alterations.

Prompt 2:

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Prompt 2 image

From the uploaded image, create 4 Polaroid-style portraits in a clean collage, white frames. Authentic retro film look: faded tones, pastel, creamy whites, film grain, dust, scratches, dreamy morning light. Subject in green dress with pink lipstick on, messy wavy long hair, natural candid vibe. Mix of curious glances, soft giggles, twirling hair, standing by window. Make her look slim. The girl image is uploaded as reference image and the face must remain exactly the same as in the provided reference photo, with no alterations.

Prompt 3:

(Image Source : GOOLGE GEMINI)Prompt 3 image

From the uploaded image, create 4 Polaroid-style portraits in a clean collage, white frames. Authentic retro film look: faded tones, pastel, creamy whites, film grain, dust, scratches, dreamy morning light. Subject in yellow blouse and black skirt with lipstick on, messy wavy long hair, natural candid vibe. Mix of relaxed poses, warm smiles, arms crossed, sitting on floor. Make her look slim. The girl image is uploaded as reference image and the face must remain exactly the same as in the provided reference photo, with no alterations.

Prompt 4:

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Prompt 4 image

From the uploaded image, create 4 Polaroid-style portraits in a clean collage, white frames. Authentic retro film look: faded tones, pastel, creamy whites, film grain, dust, scratches, dreamy morning light. Subject in purple sweater and gray pants with berry lipstick on, messy wavy long hair, natural candid vibe. Mix of dreamy stares, light-hearted pouts, hands on hips, lounging on chair. Make her look slim. The girl image is uploaded as reference image and the face must remain exactly the same as in the provided reference photo, with no alterations.

Prompt 5:

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Prompt 5 image

From the uploaded image, create 4 Polaroid-style portraits in a clean collage, white frames. Authentic retro film look: faded tones, pastel, creamy whites, film grain, dust, scratches, dreamy morning light. Subject in beige top and brown shorts with coral lipstick on, messy wavy long hair, natural candid vibe. Mix of serene expressions, joyful grins, finger on chin, kneeling on rug. Make her look slim. The girl image is uploaded as reference image and the face must remain exactly the same as in the provided reference photo, with no alterations.

ALSO READ: