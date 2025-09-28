Google Gemini AI images for men with sports cars: Top prompts to create unique look If you're looking to share a sports car look on social media, you can use simple Google Gemini AI prompts to easily generate a custom image.

The "Google Gemini AI photo" trend is currently taking social media by storm. Users are actively posting AI-generated photos featuring various styles and looks on their profiles. Recently, the 3D Figurine and AI Saree looks went completely viral. Now, men can easily create a favorite sports car look photo using simple prompts and upload it to social media, thanks to this new Google Gemini feature. We're going to share some easy command prompts you can use to create your own sports car photo.

How to create an AI photo with a sports car look

You can use Google Gemini's AI image generation feature on your smartphone, PC, or laptop.

Smartphone Users: Download the Google Gemini app to create your AI images.

PC or Laptop Users: Visit the Google AI Studio website at https://aistudio.google.com/prompts/new_chat.

You can generate your desired photo by entering the command prompt into the chat box provided on the home page.

Step-by-step guide:

Open the App/Website: First, open the Google Gemini app on your phone, or visit the Google AI Studio website if you're on a PC/laptop.

Enter the Prompt: Type the prompt based on the specific type of image you want in the chat box.

Upload the Image: Then, tap or click the '+' button and upload the reference photo you want the AI to base the new image on.

Generate the Image: Tap or click the 'Run' or 'Enter' button.

Share: In just a few seconds, the AI image will be created according to your command. You can then upload and share it across social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter).

Top Google Gemini AI images for men with sports cars

Prompt 1:

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Prompt 1 image

From the uploaded image, create an image of a young man dressed in black athletic wear—black track jacket, white t-shirt, slim-fit joggers, and white sneakers—standing confidently with arms crossed next to a sleek red Ferrari 488 GTB parked on a sunny urban street lined with modern skyscrapers in the background. He gazes directly at the camera with a determined expression, embodying a sporty, urban driver vibe. The scene has a vibrant tone with bright sunlight highlighting the polished chrome rims and reflecting off glass buildings. The man's face must remain exactly the same as in the provided reference photo, with no alterations.

Prompt 2:

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Prompt 2 image

From the uploaded image, create an image of a young man dressed in navy casual attire—navy button-up shirt, khaki chinos, and leather loafers—sitting on the hood of a metallic silver Porsche 911 Carrera parked in a quiet forest clearing with tall pine trees and fallen leaves surrounding it. He leans back on his hands while looking off to the side pensively, radiating a relaxed, adventurous explorer aesthetic. The scene has a serene tone with diffused afternoon light filtering through the branches and casting gentle patterns on the gravel path. The man's face must remain exactly the same as in the provided reference photo, with no alterations.

Prompt 3:

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Prompt 3 image

From the uploaded image, create an image of a young man dressed in gray business casual—gray blazer, light blue shirt, dark trousers, and polished oxfords—kneeling to inspect the wheel of a glossy black Lamborghini Huracán parked outside a upscale city cafe with outdoor seating and pedestrians in the background. He tilts his head curiously while touching the tire, conveying a sophisticated, curious enthusiast feel. The scene has a dynamic tone with warm evening glow illuminating the carbon fiber details and sidewalk tables. The man's face must remain exactly the same as in the provided reference photo, with no alterations.

Prompt 4:

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Prompt 4 image

From the uploaded image, create an image of a young man dressed in brown rugged outdoor gear—brown leather jacket, plaid shirt, cargo pants, and hiking boots—walking around a vibrant yellow McLaren 720S parked on a mountain overlook with rolling hills and a clear blue sky behind it. He points toward the horizon with one hand on his hip, exuding an energetic, exploratory driver persona. The scene has an inspiring tone with crisp morning light accentuating the aerodynamic curves and distant landscapes. The man's face must remain exactly the same as in the provided reference photo, with no alterations.

Prompt 5:

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Prompt 5 image

From the uploaded image, create an image of a young man dressed in red sporty ensemble—red windbreaker, black shorts, compression leggings, and running shoes—jogging lightly beside a deep green Audi R8 parked along a lakeside promenade with calm water and distant boats in the background. He smiles slightly while glancing back at the car, projecting a fit, active lifestyle aesthetic. The scene has a refreshing tone with soft dawn light shimmering on the water surface and alloy wheels. The man's face must remain exactly the same as in the provided reference photo, with no alterations.

