Google Gemini Navratri AI image prompts: Top prompts to create unique navratri wishes with photos Google's Gemini Nano features can be used to create unique Navratri wishes. Here are some top prompts to get you started.

New Delhi:

Google recently introduced the Nano Banana feature to its Gemini 2.5 Flash model, allowing users to create stunning images with AI. Photos generated by the tool have gone viral on social media, especially the AI retro saree look. With the Navratri festival starting today, you can use the new Nano Banana feature to craft unique AI-generated images to wish your friends and family on social media. This feature is completely free, with no limits on how many images you can create.

How to get started

Here’s how you can create your own unique Navratri wishes:

Install the Google Gemini app on your smartphone or visit the Google AI Studio website.

Look for the Nano Banana image creation option.

Type your prompt or command for the image you want to create.

Upload a photo by tapping the "+" icon next to the command box.

Tap the "Run Ctrl Enter" button to generate your AI image.

Once you have your custom image, you can share it with friends and family to wish them a Happy Navratri!

Top prompts to create unique navratri wishes with photos

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Prompt 1 image

Prompt 1:

A stunning 4K cinematic image of a serene night sky during Navratri, with the majestic form of Maa Durga riding her lion in the ethereal background, surrounded by glowing diyas and marigold garlands. In the foreground, depict me as a person standing with folded hands in a respectful slight bow, wearing a vibrant red kurta pajama with intricate embroidery. Overlay elegant golden text reading "Happy Navratri! May Maa Durga bless you with strength and prosperity". Please make sure the spelling is correct and the same as it is given in the quotes. Add subtle festive elements like dancing figures in traditional attire and a burst of colourful rangoli patterns at the bottom, in a dramatic, high-contrast style with warm amber and red tones. My image is uploaded as reference image and the girl's face must remain exactly the same as in the provided reference photo, with no alterations.

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Prompt 2 image

Prompt 2:

Create an epic 4K cinematic scene of Maa Durga in her fierce warrior pose against a misty mountain backdrop during Navratri dawn, with her multiple arms holding weapons and her eyes radiating power. Include floating lanterns and sacred symbols like the trishul in the background. In the foreground, show me as a person standing with folded hands in a confident upright stance, dressed in a royal blue kurta pajama with subtle golden borders. Overlay bold, ornate text in Sanskrit-inspired font: "Shubh Navratri! Let Maa Durga's grace fill your life with joy and victory". Please ensure the spelling is correct and matches the one given in the quotes. Incorporate other details, such as blooming lotuses, incense smoke, and a group of devotees in prayer, rendered in rich cinematic lighting with light blues and golden highlights. My image is uploaded as reference image and the my face must remain exactly the same as in the provided reference photo, with no alterations.

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Prompt 3 image

Prompt 3:

Create a dynamic 4K cinematic view of Maa Durga triumphing over the demon Mahishasura in a stormy background, symbolising good over evil during Navratri, with lightning flashes and divine aura. Integrate traditional elements like puja thalis with sweets, conch shells, and garba dancers in colorful lehenga cholis. In the foreground, illustrate me as a person standing with folded hands in a reverent forward lean, wearing a mustard yellow kurta pajama with festive patterns. Overlay inspiring text in elegant script: "Happy Navratri to you and your loved ones! May Maa Durga grant you courage and happiness". Please make sure the spelling is correct and the same as it is given in the quotes. Enhanced with cinematic depth of field, dramatic shadows, and a palette of fiery reds, golds, and purples. My image is uploaded as reference image and the my face must remain exactly the same as in the provided reference photo, with no alterations.

Prompt 4:

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Prompt 4 image

Create breathtaking 4K cinematic portrait of Maa Durga's benevolent face emerging from swirling clouds in the background, adorned with a crown of jewels and flanked by her vahana tiger, evoking the spirit of Navratri. Add elements like cascading flower petals, illuminated temples, and rhythmic dandiya sticks. In the foreground, portray me as a person standing with folded hands in a graceful, poised posture, clad in an emerald green kurta pajama with traditional motifs. Center a heartfelt text overlay: "Wishing you a joyous Navratri! May Maa Durga protect and empower your family". Please make sure the spelling is correct and the same as it is given in the quotes. Use a grand, film-like composition with vibrant reds, oranges, and intricate henna designs on the edges for added festivity. My image is uploaded as reference image and the my face must remain exactly the same as in the provided reference photo, with no alterations.

ALSO READ: