Google Gemini photo trend: Top simple prompts for men to create unique looks Google Gemini's new Nano Banana AI feature is gaining popularity among young people. Images created with this tool are going viral on social media platforms. If you want to create a look of your choice, you can use these simple prompts.

New Delhi:

Google Gemini's new Nano Banana AI image creator has become extremely popular among young people. Netizens are using this Google AI tool to create retro saree images, which are then being posted on social media platforms. These days, platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and X are flooded with retro-style pictures created by Google Gemini.

The Nano Banana feature was recently added to Google Gemini 2.5 Flash Image. Since its addition, the app has been downloaded by more than 10 million users. This Google AI tool is completely free and can quickly generate AI images. According to a report, Google states that over 200 million images have been downloaded since the tool's launch.

While there are plenty of prompts available for women to create retro saree looks, here are some top prompts that men can use to create their own retro looks.

Top simple prompts for men to create unique looks:

Prompt 1:

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Prompt 1 image

Convert the uploaded image of the man into a cinematic image. The person's face should remain exactly as it appears in the original image. The pose and clothing should be reimagined to fit the new setting of a serene, snowy mountain landscape at dusk. The image should feature soft and moody lighting with deep shadows and subtle highlights, and the overall mood should be calm and introspective.

Prompt 2:

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Prompt 2 image

Convert the uploaded image of the man into a black-and-white portrait. The person's face should remain exactly as it appears in the original image. The pose and clothing should be reimagined to fit the new setting of an elegant, dimly lit 1940s jazz club, seated at a small table near the stage. The image should feature a dark, moody atmosphere with a single, sharp spotlight, and the overall mood should be sophisticated and intimate.

Prompt 3:

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Prompt 3 image

Convert the uploaded image of the man into a cyberpunk image. The person's face should remain exactly as it appears in the original image. The pose and clothing should be reimagined to fit the new setting of a bustling futuristic street market with vibrant, holographic advertisements. The image should feature bold, neon-lit colors and sharp contrasts, and the overall mood should be cyberpunk and energetic.

ALSO READ: Google Gemini photo trend: Use these easy prompts to create unique photo style