Google Gemini photo trend: Use these easy prompts to create unique photo style Google Gemini recently launched its Nano Banana AI tool, which is highly popular among young people. Users are already using it to post trending retro images on social media.

New Delhi:

Google Gemini's Nano Banana feature is a huge craze among the youth. These days, users are posting new pictures on social media platforms using this tool from Google Gemini AI. Following the trend of 3D figurines, retro images created through Google Gemini AI are now trending on social media. Users are sharing their retro-style pictures on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and X. If you also want to create your own retro image, here's a general prompt that you can use to generate these viral pictures in any setting.

The Google Gemini Nano Banana AI feature has been integrated into the Google Flash 2.5 AI chatbot. This feature creates realistic images from pictures uploaded by users, which is why it has become very popular with young people. This Google feature is completely free, with no usage limits. You can create as many images as you like with this tool.

How to create an image:

First, you need to install the Google Gemini app on your smartphone. Alternatively, you can visit the Google AI Studio website.

You will see an option to create a Nano Banana image.

Next, you need to type your command or prompt.

Upload your image by tapping or clicking the '+' icon next to the command input area.

Then, tap the 'Run Ctrl Enter' button.

The tool will generate an AI image based on the command you provided.

General prompt structure:

"Convert the uploaded image of the [person] into a retro-style image. The person's face should remain exactly as it appears in the original image. The pose and clothing should be reimagined to fit the new setting of a [new retro setting]. The image should feature [retro lighting and colour elements], and the overall mood should be [desired retro mood]".

Examples for each element:

Person: This refers to the individual in your uploaded image. the woman the man the couple the child

New Retro Setting: an old-fashioned boat on a calm, moonlit lake a bustling 1950s city street with classic cars and neon signs a vibrant 1960s American diner with checkered floors and a jukebox a sunlit living room from the 1970s with floral wallpaper and vintage furniture

Retro Lighting and Colour Elements: warm, soft lighting reminiscent of a sepia-toned photograph the dramatic glow of vintage neon signs and moody shadows bright, high-key lighting with pastel color grading, typical of 1950s advertisements a grainy, slightly desaturated film look with soft, natural light

Desired Retro Mood: nostalgic and serene, evoking a sense of peaceful reflection lively and vibrant, full of energy and classic charm cozy and intimate, with a warm, inviting atmosphere dreamlike and melancholic, with a hint of mystery



Example scenes (using an uploaded image):

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)1940s Jazz club

Convert the uploaded image of the woman into a retro-style image. The woman's face should remain exactly as it appears in the original image. The pose and clothing should be reimagined to fit the new setting of an elegant, dimly lit 1940s jazz club, where she is seated at a small table near the stage. The image should feature soft, warm lighting from a nearby table lamp and stage spotlights, and the overall mood should be sophisticated and intimate.

Convert the uploaded image of the person into a retro-style image. The person's face should remain exactly as it appears in the original image. The pose and clothing should be reimagined to fit the new setting of a futuristic 1980s-inspired cityscape with flying cars and glowing holographic billboards. The image should feature bold, neon-lit colors and sharp contrasts, and the overall mood should be cyberpunk and energetic.

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)1960s Roadside diner

Convert the uploaded image of the man into a retro-style image. The man's face should remain exactly as it appears in the original image. The pose and clothing should be reimagined to fit the new setting of a rustic 1960s roadside diner, leaning against a vintage jukebox. The image should feature bright, high-key lighting with a slight sepia tone, and the overall mood should be nostalgic and classic American.

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)1970s Beach at sunset

Convert the uploaded image of the couple into a retro-style image. The couple's faces should remain exactly as they appear in the original image. The poses and clothing should be reimagined to fit the new setting of a deserted 1970s beach at sunset, standing near a classic wooden surfboard. The image should feature warm, golden hour lighting with lens flare, and the overall mood should be romantic and free-spirited.

Convert the uploaded image of the child into a retro-style image. The child's face should remain exactly as it appears in the original image. The pose and clothing should be reimagined to fit the new setting of a whimsical 1950s-era playroom filled with wooden toys and patterned wallpaper. The image should feature soft, natural window light and pastel color grading, and the overall mood should be innocent and joyful.

