Google Gemini AI photo editing prompts for kids: Top prompts to create unique images Google Gemini has recently gained popularity for creating realistic AI images. Here are the top prompts to generate Nano Banana AI images of your kids.

New Delhi:

The "Nano Banana" feature from Google Gemini has become a massive trend, especially among young people. Users are sharing new, unique images created with this AI tool across social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and X. This feature is integrated into the Google Flash 2.5 AI chatbot and is incredibly popular because it can transform user-uploaded photos into realistic, stylized images. It's completely free to use with no limits, so you can create as many images as you like.

If you want to join the trend and create Nano Banana AI images for your kids, here are five commands you can use to generate these viral pictures.

How to create the images:

First, install the Google Gemini app on your smartphone or visit the Google AI Studio website.

Find the option to create a Nano Banana image.

Type in your desired command or prompt.

Upload the image you want to use by clicking the "+" icon next to the prompt field.

Finally, click the "Run Ctrl Enter" button to generate the image. The tool will produce an AI image based on your prompt.

Top 5 Google Gemini Nano Banana prompts to create kids images

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Prompt 1 image

1970s Bohemian Park Picnic: 4K, ultra-realistic outdoor portrait of a young child in a sunny urban park, styled like the 1970s with flowing yellow maxi skirt, a loose white peasant blouse with rolled sleeves, layered beaded necklaces, and tan leather sandals. The child sits cross-legged on a checkered picnic blanket in a playful relaxed pose, one hand tossing a wildflower into the air. A wicker basket with fresh fruits is placed nearby. The background features soft green grass and distant oak trees under natural daylight. Cinematic soft lighting, highly detailed, photorealistic, natural skin texture. The child’s face must remain exactly the same as in the provided reference photo, with no alterations.

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Prompt 2 image

Modern City Street Adventure: 4K, ultra-realistic street-level portrait of a young child on a bustling downtown sidewalk, dressed in contemporary urban casual wear like slim-fit blue jeans, a graphic white t-shirt with a city skyline print, a lightweight denim jacket, and white sneakers. The child leans against a brick wall in an adventurous curious pose, one foot kicked back and arms crossed loosely. A red bicycle with a basket is propped beside them. The background shows blurred pedestrians and cafe storefronts in warm afternoon light. Cinematic soft lighting, highly detailed, photorealistic, natural skin texture. The child’s face must remain exactly the same as in the provided reference photo, with no alterations.

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Prompt 3 image

Vintage Farmyard Exploration: 4K, ultra-realistic rural portrait of a young child in a golden-hour farmyard, evoking 1950s simplicity with overalls in faded green, a striped long-sleeve shirt tucked in, a straw hat perched on the head, and sturdy brown boots. The child kneels in an exploratory pose, hands gently holding a small wooden crate of apples. A classic red tractor sits in the soft-focus background amid hay bales and wildflowers. The scene is bathed in warm sunset glow from rolling fields. Cinematic soft lighting, highly detailed, photorealistic, natural skin texture. The child’s face must remain exactly the same as in the provided reference photo, with no alterations.

(Image Source : GOOLGE GEMINI)Prompt 4 image

Cozy Home Library Reading Nook: 4K, ultra-realistic indoor portrait of a young child in a sunlit home library corner, styled in 1990s grunge-inspired comfort with baggy black cargo pants, an oversized plaid flannel shirt unbuttoned over a band tee, and scuffed combat boots. The child lounges in a thoughtful pose on a velvet armchair, chin resting on one hand while flipping through an open book. A stack of vintage novels and a steaming mug of cocoa are on the side table nearby. The background includes wooden bookshelves and a window with sheer curtains filtering soft morning light. Cinematic soft lighting, highly detailed, photorealistic, natural skin texture. The child’s face must remain exactly the same as in the provided reference photo, with no alterations.

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Prompt 5 image

Beachside Summer Stroll: 4K, ultra-realistic coastal portrait of a young child on a sandy beach at dusk, capturing 1960s surf vibe with high-waisted floral shorts in pastel pink, a cropped tank top, a woven sun hat, and flip-flops dangling from one hand. The child walks in a carefree stride pose, toes digging into the wet sand with a slight skip. A colorful beach towel with seashells scattered on it lies a few steps behind. The background reveals gentle waves and seashell-strewn shore under a hazy orange sky. Cinematic soft lighting, highly detailed, photorealistic, natural skin texture. The child’s face must remain exactly the same as in the provided reference photo, with no alterations.

ALSO READ: