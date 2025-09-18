Google Gemini retro AI saree image prompt: Top prompts to create photos with unique landscapes Google's Gemini Nano Banana feature has gone viral among internet users. If you want to create retro looks, here are the top prompts to create images with unique landscapes.

Google's Gemini 2.5 Flash AI chatbot now features a new image tool called Nano Banana, which allows users to create incredibly realistic, life-like images. This feature has become a huge hit, especially among Gen Z, with its images going viral across social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram.

Lately, there's been a massive trend for retro-style AI saree images. If you want to create your own looks with a unique landscape, here are some top prompts to get you started.

First, you'll need to install the Google Gemini app on your smartphone or visit the Google AI Studio website.

Here’s a simple guide to creating your own images:

Open the app or website and select the 'Nano Banana' image creation option.

Enter a prompt describing the image you want.

Tap or click the + icon to upload your photo.

Click 'Run' (or press 'Ctrl+Enter' on a keyboard).

The AI will then generate a new image based on your photo and prompt.

Top Google Gemini AI saree prompts with unique landscapes

Note: You can remove some elements like ‘Her pose should suggest that she is adjusting her hair’ or ‘a small flower tucked visibly into her hair’ to change look.

Forest Aesthetic (Saree Colour: Emerald Green)

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Forest Aesthetic (Saree Colour: Emerald Green) image

Prompt: Create a retro, vintage-inspired image—grainy yet bright—based on the uploaded picture. The girl should be draped in a perfect emerald green chiffon, Pinterest-style aesthetic saree. The vibe must capture the essence of a '90s movie 'baddie,' with dark brown, silky hair and a small flower tucked visibly into her hair, enhanced by a windy, romantic atmosphere. She is standing amidst lush forest trees with dappled sunlight filtering through leaves, where deep shadows and dramatic contrasts add mystery and artistry to the scene, creating a moody yet enchanting cinematic effect. Her pose should suggest that she is adjusting her hair.

Beach Aesthetic (Saree Colour: Soft Blue)

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Beach Aesthetic (Saree Colour: Soft Blue) image

Prompt: Create a retro, vintage-inspired image—grainy yet bright—based on the uploaded picture. The girl should be draped in a perfect soft blue chiffon, Pinterest-style aesthetic saree. The vibe must capture the essence of a '90s movie 'baddie,' with dark brown, silky hair and a small flower tucked visibly into her hair, enhanced by a windy, romantic atmosphere. She is standing on a sandy beach with gentle waves in the background, where deep shadows from nearby cliffs and dramatic contrasts add mystery and artistry to the scene, creating a moody yet enchanting cinematic effect. Her pose should suggest that she is adjusting her hair.

Meadow Aesthetic (Saree Colour: Warm Yellow)

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Meadow Aesthetic (Saree Colour: Warm Yellow) image

Prompt: Create a retro, vintage-inspired image—grainy yet bright—based on the uploaded picture. The girl should be draped in a perfect warm yellow chiffon, Pinterest-style aesthetic saree. The vibe must capture the essence of a '90s movie 'baddie,' with dark brown, silky hair and a small flower tucked visibly into her hair, enhanced by a windy, romantic atmosphere. She is standing in a wildflower meadow with rolling grasses around her, where deep shadows from distant hills and dramatic contrasts add mystery and artistry to the scene, creating a moody yet enchanting cinematic effect. Her pose should suggest that she is adjusting her hair.

Riverside Aesthetic (Saree Colour: Deep Red)

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Riverside Aesthetic (Saree Colour: Deep Red) image

Prompt: Create a retro, vintage-inspired image—grainy yet bright—based on the uploaded picture. The girl should be draped in a perfect deep red chiffon, Pinterest-style aesthetic saree. The vibe must capture the essence of a '90s movie 'baddie,' with dark brown, silky hair and a small flower tucked visibly into her hair, enhanced by a windy, romantic atmosphere. She is standing by a calm riverbank with overhanging willow branches, where deep shadows along the water's edge and dramatic contrasts add mystery and artistry to the scene, creating a moody yet enchanting cinematic effect. Her pose should suggest that she is adjusting her hair.

Hilltop Aesthetic (Saree Colour: Blush Pink)

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Hilltop Aesthetic (Saree Colour: Blush Pink) image

Prompt: Create a retro, vintage-inspired image—grainy yet bright—based on the uploaded picture. The girl should be draped in a perfect blush pink chiffon, Pinterest-style aesthetic saree. The vibe must capture the essence of a '90s movie 'baddie,' with dark brown, silky hair and a small flower tucked visibly into her hair, enhanced by a windy, romantic atmosphere. She is standing on a grassy hilltop overlooking a valley, where deep shadows from scattered rocks and dramatic contrasts add mystery and artistry to the scene, creating a moody yet enchanting cinematic effect. Her pose should suggest that she is adjusting her hair.

