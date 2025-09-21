Google Gemini AI retro saree image: Top prompts to create unique photos with international tourist spots The Google Gemini Nano Banana AI retro saree image trend has gained significant attention on social media. Here are the top prompts to create unique photos featuring international tourist spots as your background.

Google has made AI image generation accessible to the masses with the launch of the Nano Banana feature in Gemini 2.5 Flash. The images created with this tool have gone viral on social media, with the trend continuing to grow. While many styles are popular, the retro AI saree image is a standout favorite. If you're tired of seeing the same images with plain or nonexistent backgrounds, we have prompts that will generate your retro saree image with famous international tourist spots.

This feature is completely free, with no limits on how many images you can create.

How to create images

First, install the Google Gemini app on your smartphone. You can also visit the Google AI Studio website.

Next, look for the option to create a Nano Banana image.

Type your command or prompt.

Upload the image by tapping the "+" icon next to the command type option.

Finally, tap the "Run Ctrl Enter" button.

The tool will then generate an AI image based on your command.

Top prompts to create unique photos with international tourist spots:

Taj Mahal, India

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Taj Mahal, India prompt image

Prompt: Create a retro, vintage-inspired image—grainy yet bright—with a Pinterest-style aesthetic. The girl, with her face exactly as in the provided reference photo, is draped in a vibrant ruby red silk saree. She exudes a '90s movie 'baddie' vibe, with dark brown, silky hair adorned with a small flower. She is standing confidently with one hand on her hip, gazing into the distance, in front of the Taj Mahal’s white marble domes at sunset. The windy, romantic atmosphere is enhanced by soft golden light and long shadows, creating a moody, cinematic effect with dramatic contrasts.

Eiffel Tower, Paris, France

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Eiffel Tower, Paris, France prompt image

Prompt: Create a retro, vintage-inspired image—grainy yet bright—with a Pinterest-style aesthetic. The girl, with her face identical to the reference photo, wears a deep sapphire blue georgette saree. She channels a '90s movie 'baddie' with dark brown, silky hair and a small flower tucked in. She is leaning casually against a lamppost, smiling softly, near the Eiffel Tower at dusk. The windy, romantic atmosphere, with twinkling city lights and deep shadows, creates a moody yet enchanting cinematic scene.

Santorini, Greece

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Santorini, Greece prompt image

Prompt: Create a retro, vintage-inspired image—grainy yet bright—with a Pinterest-style aesthetic. The girl, her face unchanged from the reference photo, is draped in a soft lavender chiffon saree. She embodies a '90s movie 'baddie' with dark brown, silky hair and a small flower. She is sitting on a whitewashed wall, looking over her shoulder, with Santorini’s blue-domed churches and caldera views in the background. The windy, romantic atmosphere, with golden sunlight and deep shadows, creates a moody, cinematic effect.

Machu Picchu, Peru

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Machu Picchu, Peru prompt image

Prompt: Create a retro, vintage-inspired image—grainy yet bright—with a Pinterest-style aesthetic. The girl, her face as in the reference photo, wears a rich mustard yellow silk saree. She radiates a '90s movie 'baddie' vibe with dark brown, silky hair and a small flower. She is walking along a stone path, holding her saree’s pallu, amidst Machu Picchu’s ancient ruins with misty mountains behind. The windy, romantic atmosphere and dramatic contrasts between ruins and sky create a moody, cinematic scene.

Colosseum, Rome, Italy

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Colosseum, Rome, Italy prompt image

Prompt: Create a retro, vintage-inspired image—grainy yet bright—with a Pinterest-style aesthetic. The girl, with her face identical to the reference photo, is draped in a bold crimson organza saree. She exudes a '90s movie 'baddie' vibe with dark brown, silky hair and a small flower. She is standing with arms crossed, looking confidently ahead, in front of the Colosseum at twilight. The windy, romantic atmosphere, with warm lights and deep shadows, creates a moody, enchanting cinematic effect.

Great Wall of China, China

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Great Wall of China, China prompt image

Prompt: Create a retro, vintage-inspired image—grainy yet bright—with a Pinterest-style aesthetic. The girl, her face unchanged from the reference photo, wears a pastel peach chiffon saree. She channels a '90s movie 'baddie' with dark brown, silky hair and a small flower. She is sitting on a stone step, reading a book, along the Great Wall of China with rolling hills in the background. The windy, romantic atmosphere and dappled sunlight filtering through clouds create a moody, cinematic scene.

Petra, Jordan

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Petra, Jordan prompt image

Prompt: Create a retro, vintage-inspired image—grainy yet bright—with a Pinterest-style aesthetic. The girl, with her face as in the reference photo, is draped in a deep teal silk saree. She embodies a '90s movie 'baddie' vibe with dark brown, silky hair and a small flower. She is standing with hands clasped in front, gazing upward, in front of Petra’s Treasury carved into rose-red cliffs at sunrise. The windy, romantic atmosphere and dramatic contrasts of light and shadow create a moody, cinematic effect.

Statue of Liberty, New York City, USA

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Statue of Liberty, New York City, USA prompt image

Prompt: Create a retro, vintage-inspired image—grainy yet bright—with a Pinterest-style aesthetic. The girl, her face identical to the reference photo, wears a soft coral georgette saree. She radiates a '90s movie 'baddie' vibe with dark brown, silky hair and a small flower. She is twirling gently, holding her saree, with the Statue of Liberty and New York Harbor in the background at sunset. The windy, romantic atmosphere and deep shadows create a moody, enchanting cinematic scene.

Sydney Opera House, Australia

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Sydney Opera House, Australia prompt image

Prompt: Create a retro, vintage-inspired image—grainy yet bright—with a Pinterest-style aesthetic. The girl, with her face unchanged from the reference photo, is draped in a midnight blue silk saree. She exudes a '90s movie 'baddie' vibe with dark brown, silky hair and a small flower. She is standing with one hand touching her cheek, looking thoughtfully, in front of the Sydney Opera House’s white sails at dusk. The windy, romantic atmosphere and dramatic contrasts of light create a moody, cinematic effect.

Chichen Itza, Mexico

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Chichen Itza, Mexico prompt image

Prompt: Create a retro, vintage-inspired image—grainy yet bright—with a Pinterest-style aesthetic. The girl, her face as in the reference photo, wears a vibrant turquoise chiffon saree. She channels a '90s movie 'baddie' with dark brown, silky hair and a small flower. She is standing with arms outstretched, embracing the breeze, in front of Chichen Itza’s El Castillo pyramid under a clear sky. The windy, romantic atmosphere and deep shadows from the ancient stones create a moody, cinematic scene.

