Google Gemini AI high-fashion looks for girls: Top prompts to create your unique images

The "Gemini Nano Banana" feature for Google's Flash 2.5 AI chatbot has become a viral sensation in India. This tool lets users transform their photos into various realistic images, which is proving to be incredibly popular, especially with younger audiences. The feature is completely free and has no usage limits, so you can generate as many images as you like.

Whether you want to create a high-fashion look or just experiment, here's a simple guide to get you started.

How to use the feature

Install the App or Visit the Website: Download the Google Gemini app on your smartphone or go to the Google AI Studio website.

Find the Feature: Locate the Nano Banana image creation option.

Create Your Prompt: Type the description for the image you want to create.

Upload a Photo: Tap the "+" icon next to the command box to upload your photo.

Generate the Image: Tap the "Run" button to generate your new AI image.

Top Google Gemini prompts for high-fashion looks

Prompt 1:

Prompt 1 image

From the uploaded image, create a high-fashion lifestyle editorial portrait of an elegant and sophisticated Indian woman, seated cross-legged on a cushioned bench in a sunny urban park. She sips from a green tea mug with one hand in a poised manner, radiating poise and allure. She wears a chic ensemble: A tailored black turtleneck sweater paired with high-waisted linen pants and a light trench coat loosely tied at the waist. Accessories: Oversized round tortoiseshell sunglasses, delicate silver chain necklace, stacked silver bangle bracelets, and a sleek leather-bound notebook in her lap. Hair: Flowing in loose waves down her shoulders, with a side part for a natural look. Makeup: Natural and fresh, with subtle eyeliner and dewy cheeks. Background: Vibrant park greenery with distant city skyline, softly blurred to focus on the model. Lighting: Bright midday sunlight filtering through trees, casting gentle shadows and highlighting her features for a fresh glow. Pose: Body relaxed with one arm resting on the bench back. The girl image is uploaded as reference image and the face must remain exactly the same as in the provided reference photo, with no alterations.

Prompt 2:

Prompt 2 image

Taking uploaded image as reference image, create high-fashion lifestyle editorial portrait of an elegant and sophisticated Indian woman, seated on a stone step in a bustling city plaza. She checks her phone with a subtle smile, projecting assurance and vibrancy. She wears a modern ensemble: A crisp striped button-down shirt tucked into a midi skirt, layered with a lightweight cardigan sweater. Accessories: Aviator sunglasses with rose gold frames, layered gold necklaces, a statement belt, and a designer crossbody bag slung over one shoulder. Hair: Styled in soft curls cascading to mid-back, with a few strands tucked behind her ear. Makeup: Glamorous yet understated, with smoky eyes and glossy lips. Background: Urban plaza with passersby and architecture, gently out of focus to draw attention to her. Lighting: Golden hour evening light, bathing her in a warm hue and sparkling off her jewelry for a dynamic sheen. Pose: Body upright with elbows on knees, leaning slightly into the frame. The girl's face must remain exactly the same as in the provided reference photo, with no alterations.

Prompt 3:

Prompt 3 image

Taking uploaded images as reference image, create a High-fashion lifestyle editorial portrait of an elegant and sophisticated woman, seated at a small table on a balcony overlooking a residential street. She stirs a teacup thoughtfully, displaying serenity and elegance. She wears a refined look: A fitted dress with three-quarter sleeves, complemented by a lightweight shawl and tailored trousers for a casual twist. Accessories: Square-frame glasses, beaded bracelet set, a decorative hairpin, and a simple pendant necklace. Hair: In a half-up half-down style with gentle waves, framing her face softly. Makeup: radiant and minimal, with highlighted cheekbones and a soft lip tint. Background: Balcony railing and street view below, blurred to keep the emphasis on the model. Lighting: diffused morning light from the sky, illuminating her evenly and adding a subtle sparkle to her accessories. Pose: Body angled toward the table, with one hand supporting her chin. The girl image is uploaded as reference image and the face must remain exactly the same as in the provided reference photo, with no alterations.

Prompt 4:

Prompt 4 image

Taking uploaded image as reference image, create High-fashion lifestyle editorial portrait of an elegant and sophisticated woman, seated on a wicker chair in a quiet bookstore corner. She holds a notebook and pen, jotting notes with focused intent, exuding creativity and poise. She wears an effortless ensemble: a loose-fitting blouse with ruffled details, paired with flared culottes and a belt cinching the waist. Accessories: Wire-rimmed glasses, mismatched stud earrings, a leather strap watch, and a tote bag at her feet. Hair: Styled in a loose side braid with textured ends for a relaxed vibe. Makeup: Earthy and warm, with neutral eyeshadow and hydrated skin glow.

Background: Rows of bookshelves and reading lamps, softly defocused to spotlight her. Lighting: Cozy indoor lighting with a hint of natural window light, creating warm tones and reflective highlights on her features. Pose: Body leaning back comfortably, with legs crossed and the notebook balanced on her knee. The girl image is uploaded as a reference image and the face must remain exactly the same as in the provided reference photo, with no alterations. Make sure the face looks exactly the same.

