Google Gemini AI images for kids featuring 7 Wonders of World: Top prompts to create amazing photos Google Gemini images have gone viral because of their incredibly lifelike quality. If you want to create an image of your child featuring the Seven Wonders of the World, here are the top prompts you need.

New Delhi:

The recently introduced Nano Banana feature on Google Gemini has generated tremendous interest among netizens. Users are enthusiastically sharing new photos created with this feature across social media platforms. The tool can be used to generate amazing images of your kids.

The Google Gemini Nano Banana AI feature has been incorporated into the Google Flash 2.5 AI chatbot. This feature generates realistic images from user-uploaded photos, making it very popular, particularly among young people. This feature is completely free, and the company has not imposed any limits on its use. You can create as many images as you want using this tool.

How to create an image

First, you'll need to install the Google Gemini app on your smartphone, or you can visit the Google AI Studio website.

Here, you'll see the option to create a Nano Banana image.

You will then need to type a command or prompt.

Upload the image by tapping or clicking the '+' icon next to the command input area.

Next, tap the 'Run' or 'Ctrl + Enter' button.

If you're looking to generate images of your children featuring the Seven Wonders of the World in the background, use these top-performing prompts.

Top Google Gemini AI images for kids featuring 7 Wonders of World:

Prompt for image at the Great Wall of China

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Image at Great Wall of China

4K, ultra-realistic outdoor portrait of a young child at the Great Wall of China, styled like the 1980s with denim overalls, a striped red t-shirt, and white sneakers. The child stands confidently with hands on hips in an adventurous explorer pose, one foot stepping forward as if climbing. A backpack with adventure patches lies nearby. The background features the ancient stone walls winding through misty mountains under clear blue skies. Cinematic soft lighting, highly detailed, photorealistic, natural skin texture. The child’s face must remain exactly the same as in the provided reference photo, with no alterations.

Prompt for image at Petra

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Image at Petra

4K, ultra-realistic outdoor portrait of a young child at Petra, styled like the 1990s with baggy cargo pants, a graphic band t-shirt, a backwards baseball cap, and Velcro sandals. The child leans against a rock in a curious investigative pose, one hand pointing towards a distant carving. A small notebook and pencil are placed on the ground nearby. The background showcases the rose-red sandstone facades and narrow canyon paths under warm desert sunlight. Cinematic soft lighting, highly detailed, photorealistic, natural skin texture. The child’s face must remain exactly the same as in the provided reference photo, with no alterations.

Prompt for image at Christ the Redeemer

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Image at Christ the Redeemer

4K, ultra-realistic outdoor portrait of a young child at Christ the Redeemer, styled like the 2000s with athletic shorts, a hooded sweatshirt, wristbands, and running shoes. The child jumps playfully in mid-air in an energetic joyful pose, arms outstretched like the statue. A soccer ball rolls nearby on the grass. The background highlights the massive statue atop Corcovado Mountain with panoramic views of Rio under vibrant tropical daylight. Cinematic soft lighting, highly detailed, photorealistic, natural skin texture. The child’s face must remain exactly the same as in the provided reference photo, with no alterations.

Prompt for image at Machu Picchu

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Image at Machu Picchu

4K, ultra-realistic outdoor portrait of a young child at Machu Picchu, styled like the 1950s with pleated khaki shorts, a button-up safari shirt, a wide-brim hat, and sturdy boots. The child kneels examining ancient stones in a thoughtful archaeologist pose, one hand holding a magnifying glass. A leather satchel with maps is slung over a nearby rock. The background displays the terraced ruins and misty Andean peaks under soft morning light. Cinematic soft lighting, highly detailed, photorealistic, natural skin texture. The child’s face must remain exactly the same as in the provided reference photo, with no alterations.

Prompt for image at Chichen Itza

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Image at Chichen Itza

4K, ultra-realistic outdoor portrait of a young child at Chichen Itza, styled like the 1960s with bell-bottom jeans, a tie-dye shirt, peace sign pendant, and canvas espadrilles. The child dances freely with arms waving in a whimsical expressive pose, spinning in place. A colorful kite lies grounded nearby. The background features the stepped pyramid and surrounding Mayan structures under golden afternoon sun. Cinematic soft lighting, highly detailed, photorealistic, natural skin texture. The child’s face must remain exactly the same as in the provided reference photo, with no alterations.

Prompt for image at the Colosseum

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Image at Colosseum

4K, ultra-realistic outdoor portrait of a young child at the Colosseum, styled like the 2010s with slim-fit chinos, a graphic hoodie, wireless earbuds, and slip-on loafers. The child poses dramatically like a gladiator, standing tall with fists raised in a triumphant victory stance. A toy shield and sword are propped against a wall nearby. The background reveals the iconic amphitheater arches and Roman ruins under Mediterranean blue skies. Cinematic soft lighting, highly detailed, photorealistic, natural skin texture. The child’s face must remain exactly the same as in the provided reference photo, with no alterations.

Prompt for image at the Taj Mahal

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI)Image at Taj Mahal

4K, ultra-realistic outdoor portrait of a young child at the Taj Mahal, styled like the 1940s with a button-down collared shirt, woolen vest, knee-length shorts, and leather oxford shoes. The child walks gracefully with hands clasped behind the back in a serene contemplative pose, gazing upwards. A bouquet of roses rests on a marble bench nearby. The background showcases the white marble mausoleum and symmetrical gardens under ethereal dawn light. Cinematic soft lighting, highly detailed, photorealistic, natural skin texture. The child’s face must remain exactly the same as in the provided reference photo, with no alterations.

ALSO READ: