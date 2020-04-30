Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, Mi Note 10 Lite launched: Price, features and more

Redmi Note 9

As announced earlier, Xiaomi has introduced two new smartphones in its Redmi Note 9 and Mi Note 10 series -- the Redmi Note 9 and the Mi Note 10 Lite, respectively in Europe. While the Redmi Note 9 falls in the budget category, the Mi Note 10 Lite is a par of the mid-segment. In addition to this, the Chinese company has also unveiled the Redmi Note 9 Pro (which is already available in India) alongside. Read on to know more about the new Xiaomi smartphones.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Features, Specifications, Price

The Redmi Note 9 comes in addition to the Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and the Redmi Note 9S smartphones in the Redmi Note 9 series. The smartphone comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ punch-hole display, much like the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max. However, the Redmi Note 9 comes with a punch-hole in top left corner instead of the middle.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor and comes in two RAM/Storage options: 3GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB. On the camera front, the device has a quad-camera setup at the back rated at 48MP (main camera), 8MP (ultra-wide lens), 5MP (macro lens), and 2MP (depth sensor). The one at the front is an in-display selfie shooter rated at 13MP.

Redmi Note 9

It is backed by a 5.020mAh battery with 18W fast charging and runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10. Additionally, is sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, features an IR blaster, and comes in Forest Green, Polar White, and Midnight Grey colour options.

The Redmi Note 9 is priced at $199 (around Rs. 14,500) for 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and $249 (around Rs. 18,800) for 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is no word on its availability in India yet.

Additionally, the company has launched Redmi Note 9 Pro, which has already been launched in India alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in March. Both smartphones come with Aura Balance Design, NavIC GPS, quad rear-camera setup, and more.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite Features, Specifications, Price

The Mi Note 10 Lite is a toned-down member of the Mi Note 10 series launched recently. The Mi Note 10 series consists of the Mi Note 10 and the Mi Note 10 Pro. The Mi Note 10 Lite comes with a 6.47-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 3D curved display with a waterdrop notch. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, same as on the Mi Note 10 and the Note 10 Pro. It comes in two RAM/Storage variants: 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB.

In the camera department, the Mi Note 10 Lite has a quad-camera module but not a 108MP main camera as seen on the Mi Note 10, Note 10 Pro. The Mi Note 10 Lite gets a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP Ultra-Wide lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 32MP selfie snapper.

Mi Note 10 Lite

The smartphone gets its fuel from a 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charging support and runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10. It gets an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 3D glass both at the back and the front, and comes in black, purple, and white colours.

The Mi Note 10 Lite comes with a price tag of Euros 349 (around Rs. 28,500) and Euros 399 (around Rs. 32,600) and will be available mid-May globally. However, there is no word on its availability in India.

