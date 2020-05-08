Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Xiaomi Mi 10 comes with a 108MP quad-camera setup at the back.

Xiaomi Mi 10 has finally arrived in India. The company has been teasing the India launch of the flagship smartphone for quite some time now. It is finally here. Giving competition to the OnePlus 8 and the iPhone SE 2020, the new Mi 10 brings features like 5G connectivity, 108MP quad-camera setup and more.

Alongside the Mi 10, the company has also launched the Mi Truly Wireless Earphones and the Mi TV Stick. Here’s everything you need to know about the newly launched Xiaomi products.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10 flagship smartphone features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. The 3D curved panel comes with a 90Hz refresh rate as well as a punch-hole design. It also gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 coupled with Adreno 650 GPU.

The dual-SIM handset packs in 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM coupled with either 128GB or 256GB of onboard UFS 3.0 storage. Under the hood, the Mi 10 houses a 4780mAh battery. It not only supports 30W fast wired charging but also brings support for 30W fast wireless charging. The smartphone runs on Google’s Android 10 operating system with MIUI 11 layered on top.

Mi 10 will be available in two colour variants.

On the optics front, the Xiaomi Mi 10 sports a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 108MP primary camera with f/1.69 aperture, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens with up to 123-degree FoV, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there is a 20MP selfie snapper. The rear camera setup comes with support for features like 8K video recording, Vlog Mode, Color Focus, Portrait video, Night Mode and more.

As for the connectivity, the Xiaomi Mi 10 brings support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C and more. For audio playback, the flagship smartphone comes with Dual 1216 super-linear speaker, Dual smart PA high volume boost and Hi-Res Audio certification.

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K is a hub that will allow you to convert a regular TV into a smart TV. The user just needs to connect the Mi Box to the TV using an HDMI cable. Once it is connected to the internet, the user will be able to stream content from apps like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Youtube and more. Mi Box also comes with Google Play Store pre-installed, whcih means users can download over 5000 apps. Apart from 4K resolution, the Mi Box also brings in HDR10 for a better content streaming experience.

Xiaomi Mi Box 4k comes with the Chromecast built-in feature.

In order to offer immersive sound, the company has also included support for Dolby Audio and DTS2.0. The Mi Box 4K runs on AndroidTV 9.0 with built-in Chromecast feature. Using the Chromecast feature, users will be able to cast multiple apps from their laptops or smartphones.

To make discovering content easier, the Mi Box also comes with Google Assistant. Mi Box 4K is the first streaming box that comes with Google’s Data Saver feature that will help you save data while streaming high-quality content.

As for the specifications, the Mi Box is powered by a 64bit quad-core processor coupled with Mali-450 GPU. The smart setup box packs in 2GB of RAM and 8GB of eMMC storage.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 come with support for Google Assistant and Alexa voice assistants.

Xiaomi India has finally launched its first truly wireless earphones in the country. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 comes with features like Bluetooth 5.0, Smart Dual noise cancellation microphones, gesture controls and more. The earphones promise to offer immersive high definition audio quality, uncompromised call quality and more.

Price and Availability

Xiaomi Mi 10 will be available in Coral Green and Twilight Grey colour variants. The smartphone is launched with a price tag of Rs. 49,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. In order to bump up to 256GB of storage, the customers will need to shell out Rs. 54,999. As a part of the launch offer, the company is giving away a free Mi Wireless Powerbank worth Rs. 2,500 to all the pre-booking customers. HDFC Bank debit card and credit cardholders will be able to avail a cashback of Rs. 3,000.

As for the Mi Box 4K, it is priced at Rs. 3,499. It will be available via Flipkart, Mi Home, Mi Studio as well as Mi.com. The smart setup box will go on sale for the first time on May 11 at 12PM.

Mi True Wireless earphones 2 is launched with a price tag of Rs. 4,499. However, it will be available at a price of Rs. 3,999 for a limited period, which begins on May 12 and ends on May 17. It will be available via Amazon, mi.com and Mi Home.

