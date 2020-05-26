TikTok rival Mitron gains 5 million downloads in just 1 month: What's the hype about?

Image Source : GOOGLE PLAY STORE Mitron app surpasses 5 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

The YouTube vs TikTok war has managed to bring the Google Play Store ratings of TikTok down to 1.5 stars. Also, since the app is based out of China, a lot of people moving towards the anti-Chinese sentiment have deleted the application. As the popularity starts to fade away here, another app sees a surge in downloads. Mitron, the TikTok clone launched by an IIT Roorkee student managed to get over 5 million downloads since its launch.

Mitron is an Indian short video-sharing app that has even managed to gain the number two spot on the Google Play Store within a month of its release. As mentioned above, the app has been downloaded over 5 million times from the Google Play Store in just a matter of one month. According to Deepak Abbot from mobile marketing and data analytics company Growth Bug, TikTok rival has been receiving over 5 lakh downloads every day.

While the TikTok format has to play a major role here, it also has something to do with the naming that helped the app gain such success. ‘Mitron’ is a Hindi term which translates to ‘friends’. Notably, the term is often used by honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speeches. This might have led to people getting the idea that the app might have been developed by the government itself.

However, the app was developed by a student of IIT Roorkee, Shivank Agarwal. He has created the user interface in such a way that people switch from TikTok to Mitron would not have any problem adjusting to the new application.

Just like TikTok, Mitron users are also required to create their own account to record and create their own content. They will also be able to follow other people to see their content and even share it among their friends.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage