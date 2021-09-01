Follow us on Image Source : UBISOFT / YOUTUBE Watch Dogs: Legion introduces new mission in collaboration with Netflix show Money Heist.

Watch Dogs: Legion has just announced a collaboration with the popular Spanish TV series Money Heist. With this collaboration, the game rolling out an update to the game that will bring a few extra missions that will have a touch of the Netflix show. If you play Watch Dogs: Legion or you are planning to buy it, here’s all you need to know about the new missions.

Ubisoft, the developer behind Watch Dogs: Legion, has confirmed that they will be launching a free online co-op mission. The mission will be based in the Bank of London and the main objective of this mission will be to steal millions of illegally stored cryptocurrencies from Clan Kelly. As for the Money Heist touch, the game has added full red jumpsuits, masks, and other similar items for this mission.

Furthermore, the mission allows players to team up with their friends and infiltrate the ban of London. The players also have to fight guards, disable a firewall and download the crypto. There is also a full-fledged flight with Clan Kelly while avoiding capture.

Ubisoft has released an official trailer of the same and it describes the mission with, “Suit up and embark on a crypto-heist for the Resistance!”

Watch Dogs: Legion update is now available and users can download the update on Xbox, PlayStation as well as PC.

This is not the first time that we are seeing a collaboration for Watch Dogs: Legion. Ubisoft previously made a crossover of Watch Dogs: Legion and Assassin's Creed, which introduced a new character in the game named Darcy. The update also brought a new mission in the game that required the players to break into a tomb of old assassins in London.