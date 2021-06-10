Image Source : NASA Solar Eclipse 2021: How to watch live stream, timing and more

An annular solar eclipse will take place today (June 10). This will be the first Solar Eclipse of the year 2021. This celestial event comes just days after the first super blood moon and total lunar eclipse of this year, which took place on May 26. According to the map published by NASA, the solar eclipse will be visible only in some parts of India. The northeastern states will be able to witness the Surya Grahan before the sunset.

The annular solar eclipse occurs when the sun, moon and the earth come in a straight line and almost on the same plane. It is a partial eclipse when a ring of fire appears in the sky. While people can enjoy the lunar eclipse with the naked eye, it is advised to never witness a solar eclipse with bare eyes. Protective eyeglasses, binoculars, a box projector or a telescope are advised to be used to safely witness the phenomenon.

Solar Eclipse 2021: Time

One can see a very small part of the solar eclipse from the vicinity of Dibang Wildlife Sanctuary in Arunachal Pradesh at around 5:52 pm. In the northern part of Ladakh, where the sun will set at around 6.15 pm, the last phases of the phenomenon can be seen at around 6 pm. The eclipse can be seen from a vast region of North America, Europe and Asia, Duari said.

First, the partial eclipse will start at around 11:42 am Indian Standard Time and the annular eclipse will appear to occur from 3:30 pm and will continue up to 4:52 pm, though for different intervals for a particular region, depending upon one's geographical location.

The partial eclipse will end at around 6:41 pm IST.

Solar Eclipse 2021 live stream: Here's how to watch annular Solar Eclipse online

Live coverage of the eclipse has been arranged by various organisations around the world. Both NASA and Timeanddate.com have published the live stream link of the annular solar eclipse 2021, so you can watch this rare astronomical event online.