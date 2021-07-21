Samsung Galaxy M21 (2021) Edition launched in India: Price, specifications

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy M21 (2021) Edition launched in India.

Samsung has just announced the launch of the Galaxy M21 2021 edition. As the name suggests, it is a refreshed version of the Galaxy M21 smartphone, which was launched last year. The key highlights of the latest budget smartphone from Samsung include a massive 6,000mAh battery, a 48MP triple camera setup and a Super AMOLED display. Here's everything you need to know about the all-new Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 edition.

Samsung Galaxy M21 (2021 edition) Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M21 (2021) features a 6.4-inch fullHD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 9611 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The storage is further expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card. It runs on One UI Core 3.1 based on Google's Android 11 operating system out of the box. All of this is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery, which also supports 15W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Samsung Galaxy M21 sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a primary 48-megapixel primary camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, the phone sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

Samsung Galaxy M21 (2021 edition): Price in India, Availability

Samsung Galaxy M21 is available in two RAM/Storage options - 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. The smartphone comes in two colour variants, Artic Blue and Charcoal Black. While the 4GB RAM variant is available for Rs. 12,999, the 6GB variant is priced at Rs. 14,499. The smartphone will be up for grabs starting July 26 via Amazon.in, Samsung.com and select retail stores.