Realme C12, Realme C15 confirmed to launch on August 18 in India: Expected price, features and more

Realme is all set to add two new members to its Realme C series called the Realme C12 and the Realme C15 in India on August 18. The company has started sending out media invites for the same, thus, confirming the launch date. For those who don't know, Realme has been teasing the devices for a while now, suggesting that new devices in the Realme C series will be launched every year. Read on to know more about it.

The Realme C12 and the Realme C15 will be launched via an online event on August 18 at 12:30 pm. The company will conduct a live-stream for the same via its YouTube channel, as well as, social platforms such as Twitter and Facebook.

Both smartphones will fall in the budget price category (under Rs. 10,000) and will come with a huge 6,000mAh battery as their main highlight. While the Realme C15 has been recently introduced in Indonesia, the Realme C12 will be launched for the first time in India.

The Realme C15 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor. It comes with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. On the camera front, there are four rear cameras (13MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, a B&W sensor, a retro sensor) and an 8MP front-facing snapper. The device runs Realme Ui based on Android 10 and supports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

While details regarding the Realme C12 aren't fully known, rumours suggest that it will either have the MediaTek Helio P35 or the Helio G35 processor. It might have up to 3GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It could possibly feature quad rear cameras, much like the Realme C15.

We will let you know how the devices are when they are announced. Hence, stay tuned.

