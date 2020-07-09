Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 865 Plus, will power ASUS, Lenovo devices: Know details

Image Source : QUALCOMM/TWITTER Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ is a gaming-focused SoC

Qualcomm Technologies on Wednesday unveiled the Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G Mobile Platform which will power the ASUS ROG Phone 3 and Lenovo Legion gaming phones in the coming months.

According to the company, the new Snapdragon 865 Plus is designed to deliver increased performance across the board for superior gameplay and insanely fast Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming experiences, truly global 5G, and ultra-intuitive AI.

"ASUS is excited to once again offer users the best possible mobile gaming experience with the next generation ROG Phone 3, which will be powered by the new Snapdragon 865 Plus Mobile Platform," Bryan Chang, general manager of smartphone business unit, ASUS, said in a statement.

With a full arsenal of Snapdragon Elite Gaming premium features, Snapdragon 865 Plus aims to deliver desktop quality gaming with first-to-mobile features like updatable GPU drivers and desktop forward rendering, 5G gameplay at speed of up to 144 fps, and True 10-bit HDR gaming in over a billion shades of colour.

"Three years after the launch of the Lenovo Legion, PC portfolio, we're bringing our beloved gaming sub-brand's core values of speed and powerful performance to 5G mobile gaming - where Lenovo Legion will be amongst the first to offer the new Snapdragon 865 Plus in our expanding family of gaming devices this year," Jerry Tsao, vice president of Lenovo's Mobile Gaming Group Emerging Markets added.

Commercial devices based on Snapdragon 865 Plus are expected to be announced in the third quarter of 2020.

