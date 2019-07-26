Image Source : TWITTER/ONEPLUS OnePlus announces the first edition of its music festival in Mumbai

OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone company announced on Friday, its first edition of the multi-genre music festival that will be hosted in Mumbai. The music festival is slated for November 2019 and could be featuring some popular local and international music artists.

OnePlus India General Manager Vikas Agarwal said in a statement, "At OnePlus, we are constantly looking for new ways to engage with our community and create different experiences for them".

Agarwal added, "Our community, like our product, is always at the heart of everything we do, and with this new venture, we hope to provide them with a new platform to interact with each other and with the brand on a unique new level".

This will probably the first time when OnePlus will attempt its foray into the music space. With this OnePlus will be seeking to create a niche space for music enthusiasts and community for coming together to discover new music and see favourite acts.

(With IANS inputs)

