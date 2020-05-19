Minecraft records more than 100 million monthly users amid Coronavirus lockdown

Image Source : GOOGLE PLAY STORE Minecraft game

The popular game Minecraft has topped 200 million sales, with 126 million people playing the game monthly. The game has seen a huge increase in use since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Over the last month, the game has seen an increase of 25 per cent in new players, with a 40 per cent rise in multiplayer sessions specifically. When Microsoft acquired Mojang for $2.5 billion in 2014, the game had sold more than 50 million copies across PC, Xbox 360, PS3, and other platforms.

The sandbox game hit the 100 million mark in 2016, meaning the growth of the game has actually increased in the last four years in comparison to the first five years after it launched in November 2011, according to the company.

Minecraft developer Mojang also announced a new name for the studio in celebration of the 11th anniversary of Minecraft. The new name for the developer is Mojang Studios.

"In celebration of Minecraft's birthday on May 17, we unveiled an updated logo, visual identity, and refreshed name - Mojang Studios - which unifies our dual studios in Redmond and Stockholm, as well as our team members working in other regions around the world," the company said in a statement.

