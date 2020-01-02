Xiaomi announces Mi Super Sale January 2020: Offers and discounts on Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi K20 and more

Mi Super Sale is set to end on January 8.

As a new year has begun, Xiaomi is celebrating by announcing yet another edition of the Mi Super Sale in India. The sale kicked-off on January 1 and it is set to go on until January 8, 2020. As a part of the sale, the company is offering discounts on smartphones like the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi K20 series, Poco F1 and more. Here are all the offers you can look out for during the sale.

To begin with, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is available at an all-time low price of Rs. 9,999. The smartphone has got a price cut of Rs. 4,000. The 6GB+64GB and the 6GB+128GB variants of the Redmi Note 7 Pro are listed for Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999 respectively. Redmi Note 7 Pro's younger sibling Redmi Note 7s is also listed at a discounted price. The smartphone is available for a starting price of Rs. 8,999 for the base variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The 4GB+64GB variant is listed for Rs. 9,999 on Xiaomi's website.

Redmi K20 buyers are also up for a treat as they receive a price drop of Rs. 2,000. The Redmi K20 is up for grabs at a starting price of Rs. 19,999. During the sale, the 6GB+128GB variant of the phone is listed for Rs. 22,999. Notably, the regular prices of these variants are set at Rs. 21,999 and Rs. 23,999 respectively.

Even the Redmi K20 Pro is listed at a discounted price. The 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB models are listed at Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 27,999 respectively on the official Mi online store.

While Xioami has discontinued the 64GB variant of the Poco F1, the 128GB variant with 6GB of RAM is now available for Rs. 14,999. The top-end variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage is listed for Rs. 18,999.

Xiaomi has even listed discounts and offers on other smartphones like Redmi 7A, Redmi 8A, Redmi Y3 and more.