Khabri podcasts app introduces COVID-19 helpline for the visually-impaired

Khabri introduces COVID-19 helpline for the visually-impaired.

Khabri is India’s first digital audio content platform. It has managed to gain popularity by offering content in the regional languages. In order to help people during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the company has rolled out an exclusive COVID-19 helpline portal, through which the company aims to help the blind masses across India.

In order to help people out, Khabri will be providing aid to this segment via expert inputs from domains including medical, psychological, social and financial. The company is also seeking help from corporate houses and the government in the form of donations or any other help they can render.

The company is also taking advantage of this initiative by raising awareness about sanitisation among people. Khabri has even created a direct contact number - 9810511211. This is a toll-free number for phone calls. People can also reach out to Khabri using this number on WhatsApp. Alternatively, the users can always head over to the official Khabri app for more information.

Emphasizing the need to raise awareness in the current situation, Mr. Sandeep Singh, President and Co-founder, Khabri, said, “While privileged masses can ensure compliance to social distancing, a large group of blind and visually-impaired is facing a plethora of challenges – be it social, medical or psychological. During these unprecedented times, they need the utmost care as their entire life revolves around touching and sensing. With our helpline portal, we endeavour to reach this cohort and address their problems. Besides this, we are also planning to hold live sessions with experts for direct interaction and make sure that the community of blind and visually-impaired is not left behind.”

Commenting on the same, Honorary Secretary In-Charge Shri S.K. Singh, NAB said, “We are glad to see that organizations like Khabri are thinking about us during these difficult times. The helpline portal comes as a huge relief to the community of blind people across the country and further gives them hope to stand stronger in this scenario. Blinds have a different set of problems in addition to normal people which will now be noticed and addressed with Khabri’s help. We would like to thank Khabri and its entire team to turn this brilliant idea into a possible reality.”

