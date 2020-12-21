iPhone 13 series to come with LiDAR sensors: Report

iPhone 13 series to come with LiDAR sensors.

Apple is reportedly planning to launch iPhone 13 lineup next year and now a new report has claimed that unlike the iPhone 12 series, all the phones in the iPhone 13 series are expected to be equipped with LiDAR sensors.

Apple launched the iPhone 12 series consisting of the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max earlier this year but only the iPhone 12 Pro series uses a time-of-flight (ToF) LiDAR scanner. Due to the popularity of the iPhone 12 Pro series, there are now speculations that the entire iPhone 13 series will introduce the ToF LiDAR scanner, reports GizChina.

First appeared in the latest generation iPad Pro in March this year, the LiDAR technology helps improve AR experiences by enabling apps to more quickly see and recognise the room around them.

A state-of-the-art LiDAR Scanner means users can experience AR like never before, and also offers benefits to the camera with faster autofocus in low light and the introduction of Night mode portraits.

The iPhone 13 series is also tipped to get Direct Time-of-Flight (D-ToF) technology. These sensors will be provided by a US-based company called II-VI, which will be entering Apple's supply chain for its next-generation iPhone models.

The iPhone 13 lineup may mirror the iPhone 12 family of phones, with a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The Ultra Wide cameras on the two high-end models will be significantly upgraded to f/1.8, 6P (six-element lens) with autofocus, reports. All the current iPhone 12 models are equipped with f/2.4, 5P (five-element lens) Ultra Wide cameras with fixed focus.

Case practitioners have indirectly confirmed that the number of holes in the rear lens of the iPhone 13 is increasing. According to Apple's supply chain, there is a significant change in the Apple iPhone 13 3D sensing device.

According to Barclays analysts, Blayne Curtis, Thomas O'Malley, Tim Long, the iPhone 13/Pro models may feature Wi-Fi 6E. The Wi-Fi 6E provides Wi-Fi 6 features and capabilities, including higher performance, lower latency, and faster data rates.