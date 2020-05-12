Instagram Lite no longer exists; Company asks to use the original one instead

Image Source : PIXABAY Instagram Lite was meant for areas with low internet

Much like various social media platforms, Instagram too introduced Instagram Lite, the laddered-down variant of the photo-sharing app. Launched back in 2018, the app is now officially dead. Read on to know more about it.

Instagram Lite now dead

Facebook-owned Instagram has officially shut down its light version and the app is no more to be found on the Google Play Store. According to a report by Android Police, users who have the Instagram Lite app are being asked to switch to the original Instagram app or to the website version of Instagram. Using Instagram.com via your mobile browser works pretty much like the Instagram Lite app.

However, Instagram has neither made any official statement regarding the change nor given out a reason for the same. However, Instagram did provide a statement to TechCrunch, stating, "We are rolling back the test of the Instagram Lite app. You can start using the latest version of Instagram instead to connect with the people and things you love."

While details remain unknown, it is suggested that Facebook could introduce a revamped version of the Instagram Lite app. If it happens, we hope the new app gets most of the features Instagram has now and reaches more people in different countries.

For those who have forgotten, Instagram Lite was launched in 2018 in Mexico initially and eventually reached other markets such as Kenya, Peru, and the Philippines. The ap app, with a size of just 573KB, was meant for entry-level smartphones with low RAM and places with low or no connectivity. This way, users would enjoy the features of Instagram without stressing the smartphone too much.

