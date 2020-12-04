Infinix Zero 8i with 90Hz display, 48MP quad rear cameras launched in India: Price, features, specs

Image Source : INFINIX Infinix Zero 8i

Infinix has launched a new smartphone -- the Zero 8i -- in India. The phone, which falls in the budget segment, was launched in Pakistan in October. It comes with 90Hz display, 48MP quad rear cameras, and more as its highlights. Read on to know more about the new Infinix smartphone.

Infinix Zero 8i Features Specs

The smartphone features a diamond-shaped rear camera module with a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP AI lens. It gets dual front cameras rated at 16MP (main) and 8MP (ultra-wide) for selfies and video calling.

It sports a 6.85-inch Full HD+ display with support for 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor. It comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can ve further expanded via a memory card. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging and runs XOS 7 based on Android 10.

Additionally, it gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, face unlock feature and comes in Black Diamond and Silver Diamond colour options.

Infinix Zero 8i Price, Availability

The Infinix Zero 8i comes with a price tag of Rs. 14,999 as an introductory price for a limited period of time and will be available to buy via Flipkart on December 9 as part of its first sale.

