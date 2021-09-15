Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Moon Phase Collection launched in India: Price, features

Follow us on Image Source : HUAWEI Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Moon Phase Collection launched in India.

Huawei recently announced its latest flagship addition to the Huawei Watch GT Series - the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro. Boasting over 100 different workout modes, highly advanced health modes, and massive 2-week battery life, the product will be available in two variants – Sports and Classic starting 18th September 2021, exclusively on Flipkart.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro watch face brings unique features to consumers. One glance at the Watch GT 2 Pro Moon Phase Collection reveals the iconic design and craftsmanship put into creating it - premium sapphire glass, titanium body, and ceramic rear-case – some of the most durable materials in the world.

Housing over 200 watch faces to choose from, the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is a sure shot head turner for luxury watch aficionados, fitness fanatics and casual users alike.

With mirrored sapphire glass and a soft, delicate ceramic backing, the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is shock and wear-resistant, skin-friendly, and anti-allergenic, coupled with enhanced light transmission and higher levels of monitoring accuracy. Not just a good-looking watch, the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro houses highly advanced health modes that enable its users to track their heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, sleep quality, and stress level 24/7.

Powered by a 2-weeks battery life the watch enables users to forgo the hassle of charging every other day. The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro comes with 100+ sports modes that users can track, measure, and improve themselves upon in every sports discipline they imagine.

Nowadays, with the ever-increasing stress of work and everyday life, we have witnessed a rapid shift in the number of consumers actively trying to pursue a healthier lifestyle. Addressing this challenge, the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro has been designed to keep track of your activities, helping to break down the data and advising you when to work out next. In case the user finds themselves sitting still for prolonged periods, the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro with a discreet vibration function reminds to partake in frequent movement.

For users wanting to take their running to the next level, but don’t know where to start, the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro comes with over 10 different scientifically designed, professional running courses to point in the right direction. The latest smartwatch from Huawei CBG India, allows users to make and receive calls, giving them the freedom to leave their phones behind.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Moon Phase Collection is a minimalistic and comfortable yet robust smartwatch. The watch face is made of sapphire for the 1.39-inch AMOLED display, has a harder, more durable, and textured exterior which is scratch-resistant while the watch frame is made of titanium.

With over 200 watch face options to choose from, the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Moon Phase Collection gives users many customisation options.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro uses a low power consumption chipset and Smart Power Saving 2.0 to give it a long battery life of two weeks, even under everyday normal use with health and fitness tracking features on.

Customers can now enjoy the freedom of not being tethered to a power socket with HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro’s wireless charging support. The smartwatch can be charged with any mainstream smartphone wireless charging station or wireless power bank. A five-minute charging session gives the smartwatch up to 10 hours of use.

Price, Availability and offers

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Moon Phase Collection will be available exclusively on Flipkart for customers in India. The product will be up for sale starting 18th September 2021 and will be available in two variants – Sports and Classic, priced at Rs. 22,990 and Rs. 24,990, respectively.

Furthermore, consumers purchasing the product between 14th September – 18th September 2021 will be eligible for exciting offers; 10% Cashback along with no-cost EMI available on all leading debit and credit cards.