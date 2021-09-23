Follow us on Image Source : HAPPN Happn brings new voice features for better online dating experience.

Happn has announced the launch of a set of new voice features that would help the dating app serve its users better. The company announced that they were developing a range of voice features in June. The new Happn voice features will be gradually launched on the app starting today, first in France and Argentina, followed by the rest of the world.

According to the company, many of its Indian users have highlighted that the voice of their Crush is an essential characteristic in online dating. The company even conducted a survey wherein 75% of respondents believe in voice’s importance while crushing on someone. The tone of voice also plays a considerable role: 45% of respondents found a confident tone attractive, and 42% liked a gentler tone of voice.

The survey also brought insight into how voice affected a potential Crush, wherein 33% of users felt that it would help develop a stronger connection. 27% of users felt that the voice of their crush helps them picture a person even if they haven’t met them. Additionally, 89% of Indian users believed that voice would bring a different emotion in online dating, thus leading to faster real-life connections.

Happn has announced that in the coming months, the users will be able to gradually discover new features which will help them get to know their Crush in brand-new ways. One of these new features is the audio note feature that will allow users to add an audio note up to 2 minutes long to their profile. With this, they will be able to introduce themselves better.

Besides that, the company has brought in an audio call feature that will allow the users to talk to the person the match with directly using the app.

Lastly, there is audio feed, which Happn claims will offer a feed of profiles in which users will first be able to discover the voice of their potential Crush before seeing the rest of their profile (photos, bio, etc.). They will have the chance to fall for a resonance or an emotion and take advantage of the opportunity to get to know someone in a completely different way.

The aforementioned features will be free and available to all Happn users in the coming days.

