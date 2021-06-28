FAU-G finally gets TDM via Early Access program on Android: Here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FAUG FAU-G finally gets TDM via Early Access program on Android.

FAU-G made its debut in India back in January and at the time of the launch, nCore Games teased the upcoming Team Deathmatch Mode. After a few months of development, the TDM mode is finally ready and the company has rolled out yet another app for this mode.

FAU-G: Multiplayer app has been made available on the Google Play Store under an early access program. The link for the new application has been provided in the tweet that nCore games made from their official Twitter handle.

Akshay Kumar had launched the mobile action game Fearless and United Guards (FAU-G) on the occasion of India's 72nd Republic Day in January this year.

https://twitter.com/nCore_games/status/1409090369531174913

The game has been developed by Bangalore based studio nCore Games, with a concept by Akshay himself. The FAU-G game is available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The game was first announced by Akshay Kumar in September 2020, post PUB-G ban.

While announcing the same, the actor had tweeted, "Supporting PM @narendramodi's AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game, Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20 per cent of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG".