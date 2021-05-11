COVID-19 Vaccine Registration: How to book appointment for 2nd dose via CoWIN, Aarogya Setu

Image Source : COWIN CoWIN portal allows you to register for COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccine registration: Coronavirus cases are rising in India and many people are now rushing towards getting vaccinated. While many are still waiting on getting their first dose of the vaccine, there are people who are already standing in the cue to get their second dose. In case you are among the people looking to get their second dose of the vaccine, here's how you can register via CoWIN or Aarogya Setu app.

How to register for 2nd dose of coronavirus vaccine on Co-WIN app

Download and Install the Co-WIN app on your Android smartphone via the Google Play Store. Open the app and enter your mobile number. Enter the OTP once you receive it and click tap Verify. Tap on the schedule appointment option next to the second dose icon. Select a vaccination centre and confirm your booking.

How to register via CoWIN website

Head over to www.cowin.gov.in. Enter mobile number and tap on ‘Get OTP’. Enter the OTP and login. Tap on the schedule appointment option next to the second dose icon. Select a vaccination centre and confirm your booking.

How to register using the Aarogya Setu app on Android, iOS

Download and Install the Aarogya Setu app on your Android or iOS device. In case you already have the app, make sure it is up-to-date. Register yourself using the on-screen instructions. Tap on the Vaccination tab. Enter your mobile number and verify it via the OTP. Tap on the schedule appointment option next to the second dose icon. Select a vaccination centre and confirm your booking.