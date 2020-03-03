Coronavirus: How it is affecting the smartphone industry?

Due to the coronavirus, tech industry is taking a massive hit.

Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung and a lot of other tech giants are facing issues over supply-chain disruption, which comes as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Most smartphones that are sold in India are either manufactured in China or some part of the phone is imported from the affected country. This is slowing down the production and smartphone manufacturers are going out of stock in literally no time.

With so many smartphone launches in the pipeline, the brands are having a hard time dealing with such situations. At IDC India, Navkendar Singh, Research Director, Client Devices & IPDS, said, “Smartphone vendors will feel the impact and new launches will get delayed till mid Q2.”

Xiaomi has just posted a tweet via its official Xiaomi India twitter handle where they have announced that they will not host any product launch events on-ground in March. This means that the company might launch its upcoming products via just a simple live stream. The company is doing this to keep fans, media, employees and partners safe.

Apart from this, MWC 2020 was cancelled over coronavirus concerns. Now, the upcoming Game Developer Conference (GDS) has also postponed as major players like Microsoft, Nvidia, Sony and others have already backed off.

It is not only the tech summits, product launches and other events that are taking the hit but it is also the sales part. The companies are not able to meet the demands of the consumers due to the low production rate amid the coronavirus outbreak.