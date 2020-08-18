BSNL now provides 3GB of daily data for Rs. 78: Know other benefits, validity and more

Image Source : PTI New BSNL prepaid pack

Bharati Sanchar Nigam Limited or BSNL has introduced a new affordable prepaid plan, the Rs. 78 prepaid pack, for users in India. The prepaid pack provides users with a number of benefits for under Rs. 100. Read on to know more about it.

BSNL Rs. 78 pack: Benefits, validity

The Rs. 78 prepaid plan provides users with 3GB of 4G data daily throughout the validity period. Once the 3GB of data is over for a day, users will get to use the internet at 80 kbps. The plan also includes free voice calling with 250 minutes per day.

The affordable plan comes with a validity of 36 days and is available in almost all the circles in India, as per a report by TelecomTalk. This also includes the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

To recall, BSNL has been frequently launching prepaid plans for users. It recently introduced the Rs. 399 prepaid pack that offers 1GB of high-speed 4G data per day and free 250 minutes of voice calling, applicable for local, STD, and outgoing roaming calls. The plan also includes free 100 SMSs per day, free BSNL tunes, and free Lokdhun content. It has a validity of 80 days.

It also launched the Rs. 599 'Work From Home' prepaid plan with 5GB of 4G data per day, free 250 minutes a day, 100 SMSs a day, and more benefits for 90 days.

