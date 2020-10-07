Bose introduces QuietComfort Earbuds, Sport Earbuds TWS in India: Features, specifications

Image Source : BOSE Bose QuietComfort EarBuds

Leading audio maker Bose on Tuesday launched QuietComfort Earbuds and new Sport Earbuds in the India market. The QC Earbuds will be available for Rs 26,990 and the Sport Earbuds will come for Rs 17,990. Both the products can be pre-ordered through select resellers and will be available from October 13 for offline sale.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds and Sport Earbuds are equally compatible with iOS devices and Android devices. They use Bluetooth 5.1, precisely placed antennae, and a new data transfer method for fewer dropouts.

"They are both built to last with an IPX4 rating to resist sweat as well as water and come with 11 levels of noise control so one can choose how much of the world you let in or keep out,'' the company said in a statement.

The earbuds have 18 hours of total listening time - six hours fully charged and an additional 12 using their charging case, the company claimed. In addition, the company has announced three new frames -- each combining the protection and style of premium sunglasses with the functionality of headphones.

The new Frames Tempo, Tenor, and Soprano have polarised lenses, blocking up to 99 per cent of UV rays. The frames will all be sold for Rs 21,900.

