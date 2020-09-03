BenQ introduces new Home Entertainment Projector TH585 in India: Price, features and more

Image Source : BENQ New BenQ projector

BenQ has introduced a new projector in its portfolio -- the BenQ Home Entertainment projector TH585 -- in India. The new projector will prove helpful for the current situation and making viewing content at home convenient. Read on to know more about the new BenQ projector.

BenQ Home Entertainment projector TH585: Price, features and more

The new projector comes with Full HD support and comes with 3500 lumens of high brightness for easy viewing even when the bright lights are switched on. The projector allows for 95% Rec. 709 colour accuracy, which results in a visually-enhanced movie or TV show experience.

It comes with a built-in 10-watt speaker and up to 15,000 Hours Lamp Life due to the LampSave mode for more viewing time. The projector is easy to install and can be set up in just a few minutes.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India said, "The launch comes, keeping in mind the current times when people realize the importance of entertainment at home. With limited and restricted options of outdoor entertainment, we enable people to enjoy at home. They have an opportunity to binge-watch their favourite shows, Bollywood blockbusters or schedule a match night with friends and family with a widescreen and powerful sound. With this announcement, BenQ aims to enhance the OTT content-viewing experience from the safety and comfort of home. We are delighted to introduce TH585 in India, and are confident that people will find the product easy to use at home."

Additionally, the BenQ Home Entertainment projector TH585 becomes a streaming device, gaming console, Blue-ray player, or Handheld device, as per users' desire and supports low latency for smooth gameplay.

The BenQ Home Entertainment projector TH585 has an MRP of Rs. 89,990 and is available for Rs. 64,990 via Amazon India. Interested buyers can get a free Amazon Fire Stick and the option to avail no-cost EMI.

