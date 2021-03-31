Asus launches new VivoBook, ZenBook models in India: Check price, specifications

Asus launches new VivoBook, ZenBook models in India.

Asus India on Tuesday announced the launch of new laptops under its ZenBook and VivoBook laptop series. The new laptops come with with power-packed performance and offer long battery life.

The new ZenBook 13 OLED (UM325UA) is priced at Rs 79,990. While VivoBook S S14 (M433), VivoBook 17 (M712), VivoBook Flip 14 (TM420), VivoBook Ultra K14/K15 and VivoBook 15 (M515) are priced at Rs 65,990, Rs 62,990, Rs 59,990, Rs 58,990 and Rs 54,990.

"With the launch of the new VivoBook and ZenBook laptops, we have further pushed our boundaries to empower consumers with the latest technology which makes multitasking seamless and boost productivity at the same time," Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said in a statement.

"Consumer experience has always been the core of our innovation, and the new ZenBook and VivoBook, featuring the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 U-Series Mobile Processors, are designed to meet the different needs of users while uplifting their overall experience," Su added.

ZenBook 13 UM325 is a portable everyday ultrabook with the highly efficient AMD Ryzen 5000 U-Series 7nm processor and the Full HD NanoEdge OLED display. The laptop is backed by a 67Wh battery and can deliver up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The VivoBook S S14 is powered by up to AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Mobile Processor and runs the latest integrated AMD Radeon graphics.

Some of the new laptops come equipped with ASUS Intelligent Performance technology (AIPT) that balances a devices CPU Performance, system temperature, air flow, fan noise and power consumption.

The AIPT technology is capable of boosting the system's performance by up to 40 per cent while delivering a full day of battery life, while preventing it from overheating.

It also gives users the flexibility to choose between optimum performance or optimum battery life by switching between Whisper Mode, Balanced Mode and Performance mode. The new laptops are available on offline channels and Flipkart.

(with IANS inputs)

