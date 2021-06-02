Aadhaar PVC Card now available: How to order using smartphone, PC

Image Source : UIDAI Aadhaar PVC Card: How to order online

Aadhaar card, the most crucial identity verification document in our country, has undergone a change. The card will now come in an entirely new form – smaller, portable and more durable.

UIDAI has launched a new service for Aadhaar cardholders in the form of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) card. Just like your debit or credit card or PAN card, you will be able to carry the PVC Aadhaar card in your wallet.

Other than being easy to carry and durable, the PVC-based Aadhaar Card has a digitally signed secure QR code with photograph and demographic details with multiple security features.

Aadhaar PVC Card can be ordered online through uidai.gov.in or resident.uidai.gov.in using Aadhaar number, Virtual ID or Enrolment ID. The card will be delivered to the resident's address by speed post.

Aadhaar PVC Card: How to order online

Visit the UIDAIs's official website -- uidai.gov.in Click on the link 'Order PVC Card Enter your Aadhaar Number or Virtual Identification Number or EID to order Aadhaar card Click on send OTP Aadhaar preview is available on use of registered mobile only. Preview of Aadhaar card details is not available for Non-registered mobile based Order. Time-Based-One-Time-Password (TOTP) can also be used via m-Aadhaar Application.

After submitting the OTP, you will need to make the required payment and your PVC Aadhaar reprint will be ordered.

Aadhaar card comes with security features i.e. Digitally signed Secure QR code, Hologram, Ghost image, Guilloche pattern etc.