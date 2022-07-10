Wimbledon 2022 Final: Here's recap of Djokovic's matches in tournament this year - Watch videos

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Novak Djokovic celebrates (file photo)

Star player Novak Djokovic is set to take on Australia's Nick Kyrgios on 10th July, Sunday. He has reached his 32nd Grand Slam final and will be eyeing the fourth consecutive title win at the grass-court tournament.

Djokovic has a match-winning streak of 27 matches which began in the year 2017. The Serbian crossed all the hurdles and has made it to his eighth Wimbledon final.

Let's take a look at his journey to the final in Wimbledon 2022:

Novak Djokovic vs Kwon Soon-woo (First Round)

Djokovic won by (6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4) against his Korean competitor after losing the second set.

Novak Djokovic vs Thanasi Kokkinakis (Second Round)

Djokovic beat Kokkinakis by (6-1, 6-4, 6-2)

Novak Djokovic vs Miomir Kecmanovic (Third Round)

Djokovic registered an easy win by (6-0, 6-3, 6-4) against Kecmanovic.

Novak Djokovic vs Tim van Rijthoven (Round of 16)

Djokovic won by (6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2) after losing the second set by a close margin.

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner (Quarterfinal)

Djokovic lost the initial two sets but bounced back to win the remaning three with (5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2)

Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie (Semifinal)

Djokovic lost the first set and looked a bit out of form but made a brilliant comeback and won by (2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4)

Djokovic and Kyrgios have played only two matches before the upcoming final. Both the matches were won by Kyrgios without losing a single set.

Kyrgios made it to the final after his semifinal competitor Rafael Nadal withdrew from the match due to injury. If the Australian player wins the final, he will become the first male Grand Slam champion from Australia since Leyton Hewitt who won the Wimbledon title in the year 2002.

The match is scheduled to be played at 6:30 IST at the Centre Court.