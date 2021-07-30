Was asked to change my 'ring dress' just a minute before my Olympic pre-quarters: Mary Kom

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MANGTEC Mary Kom of India

Following her pre-quarters defeat at the Tokyo Olympics, Indian boxing legend MC Mary Kom has revealed that she was asked to change her "ring dress" only a minute before her bout.

The six-time world champion lost her flyweight (51kg) pre-quarterfinal against Colombia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria by the narrowest of margins. It was a split verdict 3:2 in favour of the Colombian.

"Surprising..can anyone explain what will be a ring dress. I was asked to change my ring dress just a minute before my pre qtr bout can anyone explain," wrote the Indian on Twitter.

The 38-year-old veteran, who was eyeing her second Olympic medal after the bronze at the 2012 London Games, had slammed IOC Boxing Task Force for "poor judging" on Thursday.

"I don't know and understand this decision, what's wrong with the Task Force? What's wrong with the IOC?" the Indian icon had told news agency PTI after the defeat.

"I was also a member of the Task Force. I was even giving them suggestions and supporting them in ensuring a clean competition. But what have they done with me?" she said.

Mary Kom trailed 4-1 in the opening round with four of the five judges scoring it 10-9 in favour of Valencia. In the next two rounds, she got three of the five judges to rule in her favour but the overall score-line was still in favour of the Colombian.

The worst part is that there is no review or protest. Honestly, I am sure the world must have seen, this is too much what they have done.

"I should have got the second round unanimously, how was it 3-2? What happened was totally unpredictable," she said.