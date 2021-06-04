Milkha's Singh's wife's health condition deteriorates

Image Source : TWITTER Milkha Singh with wife Nirmal

The health condition Nirmal, the wife of legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, deteriorated on Friday with a drop in her oxygen level owing to Covid-19, doctors said here.

"The condition of Mrs Milkha Singh has deteriorated with progression of disease and increase in oxygen requirement. She is presently on HFNC (high flow nasal cannula) and NIV (non-invasive ventilator) intermittently," the Fortis Hospital said in a statement.

Nirmal, 82, was admitted to the hospital last week after she had developed Covid-19 pneumonia.

Milkha Singh, 91, was earlier admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali after contracting the virus, from where he was taken to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in his hometown Chandigarh on Thursday.